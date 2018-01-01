Netflix Movies: Review Of The 2017 Horror-Comedy ‘Creep 2’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Carter Lee and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

New to Netflix is one of the highest-rated horror movies of 2017, Creep 2. One of the most popular movies on Netflix, and considered one of the best horror movies of 2015, Creep was a huge success. And the sequel looks to be even more popular among genre fans and critics alike. Duplass reprises his role as Aaron, a serial killer who enjoys donning a werewolf mask when he murders his prey. Where the original film focused more on the horror aspect of the story, and the sequel most certainly has its horrifying moments, Creep 2 offers more comedy and wit than horror. Like its predecessor, Creep 2 is directed by Patrick Brice and co-stars Mark Duplass, and the talented duo co-wrote the story.

Desiree Akhavan portrays Sara, a young woman that hosts a YouTube-like show called Encounters. In the show, Sara replies to personal ads to see what it is that some lonely people are looking for (like one gentleman who wants to be rocked like a baby while be wooed with a lullaby). It’s a unique concept with only one problem — she only has nine views.

Just about to give up on her dream as a host of a trending online show, Sara sees Aaron’s ad for a videographer that doesn’t scare easily. Aaron reveals to Sara that he is a serial killer who has lost his inspiration. Tempted to create a shocking episode of Encounters, and not fully convinced that Aaron is indeed a psychotic killer, Sara agrees to take the job and spend the day with Aaron.

The Orchard

Thus far, the film has a score of 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes making it one of the most highly-rated horror movies of 2017. Per his usual, Duplass gives a standout performance with perfect timing and delivery. But not to be outdone, Akhavan’s delivery of witty one-liners also provides several laugh-out-loud moments. The two have great chemistry together on the screen; at times, it may be difficult for Netflix subscribers to tell if they are watching a horror movie, or a Rom-Com.

With a runtime of only 80 minutes, Creep 2 moves along at a nice pace. Though this may be considered a comedy more than anything else, make no mistake about it, there are moments in this film that are even creepier than the original. The reveal and delivery of the story unfolds masterfully, and it will be hard for Netflix viewers to predict how the story ends.

The Orchard

With great performances, brilliant direction, spot-on delivery, and with rave reviews from both critics and audiences alike, Creep 2 isn’t just considered one of the best movies on Netflix, it’s considered one of the best horror movies of 2017.