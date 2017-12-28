San Francisco 49ers: 5 Wide Receiver Free Agents To Target In 2018 [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mark Wilson and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The San Francisco 49ers have finally found their franchise quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo and now all they have to do is surround him with playmakers. This coming offseason, according to Spotrac, the wide receiver free agent pool is ripe with players capable of filling that void. The 49ers already have a good young stud in Marquise Goodwin, now they need someone on the opposite side.

Here are five free agent wide receivers the San Francisco 49ers should target in 2018.

Marqise Lee: The issue with Lee could be the chemistry he built with Blake Bortles this season. Lee was the outside guy looking in coming into this season with Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns set to catch the majority of the passes. But due to injuries and a breakout year by Lee and Keelan Cole, neither Robinson made their mark. Lee might not be cheap after posting 56 receptions for 702 yards and three touchdowns.

Jarvis Landry: How much are the Dolphins willing to play Landry is one question? The other is, do they trust the durability of Ryan Tannehill enough to offer him a huge deal? This is where the San Francisco 49ers can come in and snatch him away. A season with the up and coming Jimmy Garoppolo who doesn’t make the mental errors Tannehill does in games could be a top bargaining chip the 49ers can throw his way.

Allen Robinson: If the Jaguars decide to stick with Lee, Cole, and Hurns as their three receivers, that means that Robinson is fair game. Garoppolo needs a receiver who can make the tough catches and Robinson is just that player. An ACL injury ended his 2017 season, however, the good thing about Robinson is he’s young and the 49ers might be able to pick him up on the cheap for a redemption year in 2018.

Jordan Matthews: What will the Buffalo Bills do with their receiving core? The Bills traded for Matthews expecting him to be the player who was the Philadelphia Eagles main threat in 2016. But what they received was an oft-injured player who gave them nothing in 2017. Paring Matthews with Garoppolo will give the quarterback a great possession receiver to go with Goodwin and Pierre Garcon.

Donte Moncrief: This all depends on the health of Andrew Luck. If Luck is set to go for 2018 then Moncrief is almost a lock to return. However, if there is another setback for the quarterback then Moncrief could look elsewhere. The team’s main option through the air is still T.Y. Hilton and now that Jack Doyle has emerged as a threat, Moncrief might become the third option. The San Francisco 49ers would be wise to put out feelers on the 24-year old receiver.