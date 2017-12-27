Why The Browns And Every NFL Team Should Freeze Josh Rosen Out Of 2018 NFL Draft [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mark Wilson and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Cleveland Browns are officially on the clock, and one player has already said there’s no need to waste the No. 1 pick on him. Josh Rosen of UCLA, and possibly the top choice in the 2018 NFL Draft, has no desire to play for the Browns, according to ESPN. What a shock. He’s entitled to say whatever he wants, but there should be some repercussions for his actions.

Here’s the thing, Josh. Playing in the NFL is a privilege and should not be taken for granted. What you’re doing is flat-out disrespectful to the legion of die-hard Cleveland Browns fans and the NFL as a whole. Who cares if the Browns have only won one game in two years? Should it matter that they have had a horrible track record when selecting quarterbacks in the first round three of the last four years? No. What should matter is that someone is willing to take a chance on your injury-prone self.

During his time with the UCLA Bruins, Josh Rosen has been good but not particularly great. However, we’re not here to discuss his stats. What’s on the agenda is why not only the Cleveland Browns but every other team in the NFL should freeze Josh Rosen out of the NFL Draft altogether.

There needs to be some type of unity among the 32 NFL teams.

The last time the NFL saw anything like this concerning a top pick was in 2004 with Eli Manning and the San Diego Chargers. While things worked out well for Eli, the NFL should not allow another young kid to dictate which employer he goes to. See, this is what Rosen is forgetting. The NFL is a business, and when you’re drafted, you’re paid to perform. This is not signing a letter of intent to play for UCLA. Each NFL owner expects you to represent his brand while you make a few million dollars to perform on the field.

Potential Browns QB target Josh Rosen: ‘I’d rather be a lower pick at the right team than higher at the wrong team’ https://t.co/Rf2ptzwcX5 pic.twitter.com/c3f5haXfyr — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) December 27, 2017

But every now and then, we get a kid like Rosen who wants the world to know how special he thinks he is. But this is where the NFL can put an end to players like him. If Rosen decides to enter the 2018 NFL Draft, then every team, including the Browns, should bypass him. At that time, he already has an agent, declared for the draft, and won’t be eligible to enroll back in school.

I know it’s cruel to say and do, but what gives this kid the right to say where he’s not going to play and that he will rather stay in school than join a professional organization? It doesn’t matter if it’s the Cleveland Browns or the New England Patriots. You’re chosen and paid to play professional football, and yet you have already proven that you’re not mature enough to handle certain situations.

The NFL and their fans have screamed for years about weeding out the misfits. Well, here is their chance to catch one before he enters the league. There’s no way Josh Rosen should be selected by the Cleveland Browns or any other team in the 2018 NFL Draft.