‘Suits’: Three Possible Ways To Write Out Meghan Markle And Patrick J. Adams [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mark Wilson and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

How will it all end? How will the writers of the hit USA Network show Suits write off two of the most important characters of the show? According to TVLine, both Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams will leave their respective roles of Rachel Zane and Mike Ross after Season 7. If so, the only question that needs answering is, how?

With both Meghan Markle (Rachel Zane) and Patrick J. Adams (Mike Ross) as essentially the core of the show, their departure will leave a hole the size of Texas in the cast. However, when they do wrap up their last scene, it’s just a matter of how and where they do it. Here are three possible ways Suits can go about this.

Death: While this is one of the most common ways to write any character off a show, this is just not the way Suits does things. I can count on one hand how many people have died during this show. However, to kill off Mike and Rachel would destroy a fandom that’s already crushed over their departure. To kill both characters will require a shooting, robbery gone wrong, car accident, or anything tragic along those lines. As I stated earlier, I just can’t see Suits going in this direction.

A Breakup: This seems a bit more realistic than death. While Rachel and Mike have gone through their troubled times, they have always managed to come out stronger because of it. But, what if something arises in Season 7 that just can’t be overcome? It’s possible that something from Mike’s past could bite them in the rear end. Or, what about Rachel’s? We know the shady stuff Mike has done, but how much do we actually know about Rachel? Maybe the writers will bring some hidden dark secret out of the closet that will destroy our favorite couple for good. A breakup could have both characters decide to go their separate ways for good.

They Quit: Whoever said that had to stay lawyers? We know how much it means to both of them, but we have no idea what’s going to happen in Season 7. Maybe there’s a big case that has both Mike and Rachel questioning their career choices. It’s possible as each has done so in the past. With rumors that they will indeed be married this season, they could tie the knot then vanish. One possibility is witness protection. What if they were witness to a high-profile murder and for their testimony, they have to join Witsec. This theory will give the perfect send-off. There’s no coming back after that.

One thing is for sure. Suits will not be the same without Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams.