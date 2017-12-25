Donald Trump Impeachment Efforts To Ramp Up In 2018: Will POTUS Be Gone After Midterm Elections? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Aaron Homer and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Donald Trump may be fresh off his tax-reform victory — his one and only legislative accomplishment since taking office a year ago — but his days in office may still be numbered. In fact, as New York Post writer Michael Goodwin notes, his presidency may not survive past the beginning of 2019.

The midterm elections, to be held in November, are going to serve two purposes. First, of course, will be the millions of votes cast to elect senators, representatives, governors, thousands of state and local positions and issues, and so on. But the larger issue hanging over the 2018 midterms will be a metaphorical referendum on the Donald Trump presidency. A commanding victory by Democrats in the midterms could be seen as a mandate to impeach the unpopular chief executive.

In fact, impeaching Trump is just about all that Democrats have to give the voters, says Goodwin. Republicans, emboldened by their tax-reform victory and a booming economy, have a “strong message to sell,” as Goodwin puts it. Democrats have nothing: no leader, no victories, and no message. All they have to offer the voters is a desire to impeach Trump.

So far, the one and only effort to impeach the president has gone exactly nowhere. Weeks ago, Texas Democrat Al Green introduced articles of impeachment, only to have them voted down by both Republicans and Democrats. Republicans, of course, remained loyal to the president, while Democrats — including Nancy Pelosi — insisted that any impeachment effort is, at this time, premature.

If it’s going to take a seismic shift in both the House and the Senate to get the impeachment ball rolling, don’t expect the midterms to be the final nail in the coffin of the Trump presidency, says Vanity Fair writer Gabriel Sherman. Democrats may very well gain control of the House of Representatives — possibly by a wide margin — in the midterms. However, in the Senate, where a two-thirds majority vote is required to remove the president from office, things look less rosy for the Left. Only eight Senate seats currently held by Republicans are up for grabs, while the Democrats have to defend 25 seats. The odds of the Democrats holding on to all 25 seats and gaining another eight are slim to none.

Meanwhile, Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible crimes committed by Trump with regard to Russian meddling in the 2016 election has, so far, failed to topple the president, and it doesn’t look like he’s going to come up with much in the way of actionable evidence, says Sherman.

In other words, while 40 percent of Americans support starting the process of impeachment, according to a recent poll published by Newsweek, the reality is that Donald Trump isn’t likely to be going anywhere anytime soon.