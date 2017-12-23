Dallas Cowboys Versus Seattle Seahawks Predictions — Ezekiel Elliott Will Have A Big Game [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Ernest Shepard and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Dallas Cowboys’ running back Ezekiel Elliott is expected to be a huge factor when the Cowboys play host to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Elliott could be the reason why the Seahawks are eliminated from NFL playoff contention. How much the Cowboys give Ezekiel Elliott the football will make the difference.

Several ramifications are on the line when the Dallas Cowboys play the Seattle Seahawks. The winner between the Cowboys and Seahawks remain in the NFL playoff chase, while the loser will no longer be eligible.

The victor of the Cowboys versus Seahawks is guaranteed a winning record for the season and the loser faces the prospects of finishing the NFL at 8-8. Perhaps the biggest difference between the Cowboys and Seahawks is the return of running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Ezekiel Elliott is reunited with the Dallas Cowboys after serving a six-game ban, and according to his Cowboys’ teammate Dez Bryant, he is ready to go (courtesy of the Dallas Morning News).

“I texted Zeke last week to talk to him, he’s in great spirits. The passion he brings each and every day is crazy. He get us juiced. And to have him back, I know he’s licking his chops right now. I seen a couple [pictures]. He ready.”

Ezekiel Elliott is fresh after not having to play football or even rehabilitate from football related injuries for six weeks. He now joins the Cowboys in facing a battered Seahawks’ defense.

After six long weeks without Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys will have one of their best players back today. ???? https://t.co/gIKze5Lfet pic.twitter.com/Syx0GQkGGe — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 18, 2017

The Seahawks have a litany of players injured. The Seahawks were already going to face the Cowboys without Cliff Avril, Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor, as each of them are on injured reserve. Bobby Wagner and Earl Thomas are also listed on the Seahawks’ injury report (courtesy of Seattle Seahawks website).

For the Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott, licking his chops as Dez Bryant suggests could be an understatement. Elliott realizes that he could have a big day for the Cowboys in spite of the Seahawks’ defensive pedigree.

The Dallas Cowboys get an opportunity to see if Ezekiel Elliott is in as great of shape to play football versus the Seattle Seahawks, as he is in general. According to Sports Illustrated, Ezekiel Elliott spent much of his time off working out and came back to the Cowboys in terrific shape.

That could spell doom for the Seattle Seahawks, who will have the difficult task of try to slow Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys’ offense down.

Ezekiel Elliott returns to the Dallas Cowboys in terrific shape. Ron Jenkins / Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott will provide the balance that the Dallas Cowboys have lacked since his ban. Elliott’s presence eases the burdens of Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott. Because the Seattle Seahawks have the task to slow him down, Ezekiel Elliott being on the football field takes away some the attention that the Cowboys’ receivers would get from the Seahawks’ secondary.

The Seattle Seahawks’ defense is reeling, having given up a huge day to Los Angeles Rams’ running back Todd Gurley just a week prior. A fresh Ezekiel Elliott could be in line for a big day also.

A 150-yard game for Ezekiel Elliott would not be surprising against the Seattle Seahawks. A game like that from Ezekiel Elliott would likely equate to the Cowboys winning the football game. A Cowboys’ win sets them up to play their way into the NFL playoffs.

The Dallas Cowboys are a 5-point favorite over the Seattle Seahawks, according to Oddsshark. Cowboys’ running back Ezekiel Elliott will prove the difference.