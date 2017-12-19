NFL Week 16 Matchups And Predictions [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mark Wilson and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

With the 2017-18 NFL regular season just two weeks from being over, we will look ahead to the Week 16 matchups and predictions.

Indianapolis Colts (3-11) vs. Baltimore Ravens (8-6): The Colts are reeling and while that’s nothing new without Andrew Luck, it’s becoming too much to overcome. The Colts were dismantled by the Broncos in Week 15 and will look to take it out on the tough defense of the Ravens. Prediction: Ravens win

Minnesota Vikings (11-3) vs. Green Bay Packers (7-7): Aaron Rodgers couldn’t save the Packers against the Panthers and now he faces the Kings of the North in the Vikings. No matter who the quarterback is, the Vikes are a tough out, even for Rodgers. Prediction: Vikings win

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-10) vs. Carolina Panthers (10-4): The Panthers are rolling on the field but becoming unglued off. The Bucs were supposed to be Super Bowl contenders but then the season started. The Panthers are just too tough to beat at home. Prediction: Panthers win

Cleveland Browns (0-14) vs. Chicago Bears (4-10): I guess someone has to win this game. While the records will say that Mitch Trubisky and Howard will lead the way, it will be the connection of Kizer and Gordon who walk away victorious. Prediction: Browns win

Detroit Lions (8-6) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (5-9): The Lions are never out of a game with Matthew Stafford as their quarterback. After a gritty win against the Browns, the Lions will head to Cincinnati to take on a Bengals team whose coach just quit on them, according to ESPN. Prediction: Lions win

Miami Dolphins (6-8) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (8-6): The Dolphins are fighters and despite what someone may say, that’s attributed to the toughness of Jay Cutler and the defense. The Chiefs started hot, cooled off and yet, still find themselves in first place in the AFC West. Go figure. Prediction: Chiefs win

Buffalo Bills (8-6) vs. New England Patriots (11-3): The Bills are right in the thick of things to make the playoffs. But they will have to go through the Patriots to keep hope alive. The Patriots escaped the Steelers on a blown call by the refs and will look to erase a would be loss from their memory. Prediction: Bills win

Atlanta Falcons (9-5) vs. New Orleans Saints (10-4): The Saints are winning but they are also struggling to keep a small lead in the NFC South. The Falcons are keeping their playoff hopes alive but must win this game. Prediction: Saints win

Los Angeles Rams (10-4) vs. Tennessee Titans (8-6): The Rams are the real deal. After a defeat at the hands of the Eagles, they turn around and crush the Hawks. The Titans took one on the chin against the 49ers which could hurt their playoff chances. Prediction: Rams win

Denver Broncos (5-9) vs. Washington Redskins (6-8): The Broncos finally decided to play defense this season against the Chargers in their win Saturday. The Redskins have continued a slide that may see them lose Kirk Cousins at the end of the season. Prediction: Broncos win

Jacksonville Jaguars (10-4) vs. San Francisco 49ers (4-10): The Jags are riding high after securing their first playing berth in 10 seasons. The 49ers have won three straight and are looking good for the future. Prediction: Jags win

New York Giants (2-12) vs. Arizona Cardinals (6-8): Was that the Eli Manning explosion the Giants were waiting for or was that his swan song? The Cardinals fought hard until the end of the season but still found a way to lose to the awful Redskins. Prediction: Cardinals win

Seattle Seahawks (8-6) vs. Dallas Cowboys 8-6): The Seahawks are too inconsistent. One week they resemble a contender and the next they get embarrassed. The Cowboys came away with a lucky win thanks to a fumble by Derek Carr. The Cowboys get Ezekiel Elliott back this week. Prediction: Cowboys win

Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3) vs. Houston Texans (4-10): The Steelers were robbed against the Patriots. Good news is, they get to take that frustration out on the Texans. The Texans are just riding the wave until next season when they get a healthy J.J. Watt and Deshaun Watson back. Prediction: Steelers win

Oakland Raiders (6-8) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (12-2): The Eagles found a way to win a close game against the Giants and in the process gave the fans hope until the defense took the field. The Raiders are trying to figure out what went wrong this season after Super Bowl hopes last year. Prediction: Eagles win