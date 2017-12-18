Beats Studio3 Wireless Are Better Than Bose QuietComfort 35 II And Sony WH-1000MX2 Headphones [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Daryl Deino and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Sony WH-1000MX2 headphones are the best sounding Bluetooth Wireless headphones on the market, but the build quality is so cheap that you will hear a creaking sound in your headphones within a month of purchasing them.

Then, there are the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Bluetooth headphones. They offer the best noise-cancellation of any pair of headphones on the market. But the sound is overly filtered and they creak almost as much as Sony’s plastic headphones.

We can also talk about the new Bowers & Wilkins PX Wireless headphones, which are the best designed Bluetooth headphones on the market. This author complemented them on an Inquisitr article a couple weeks back.

“The Bowers & Wilkins cans take care of the creaking problem with an aluminum industrial design and magnetic pads that squeeze your ears. They are heavier [than Sony’s wireless headphones], but worth the extra weight.”

So, it felt like overkill when it came time to review the Beats Studio3 Wireless. PCMag and CNET gave Apple’s new headphones (remember, Apple purchased Beats) four stars, but who really wants to listen to music with headphones by a brand that is known for pumped up artificial bass, right? Well, the Studio3 Wireless may look identical to the popular Studio Wireless headphones that were released in 2013, but they sound different — and this is a good thing.

The packaging on the Studio3 Wireless Headphones is quite flashy. Daryl Deino

The bass is still there, but it doesn’t sound so artificial. Better yet, the highs have a lot more emphasis. The mids feel a little distant, but they make more of an appearance than they have in previous Beats headphones. Those who enjoy hip-hop and EDM with bass kicking their eardrums (so much that they get a headache) will be a little disappointed. But everybody else will admit that these are some excellent-sounding headphones.

Then, there is the active noise cancellation, which Beats calls “Pure ANC.” Beats claims the noise cancellation adapts to the environment they are in, and this is not a lie. Listening with these at Starbucks and 24 Hour Fitness is great because you really can’t hear any noise beyond the music. These were also tested by a basketball court, and the sound of balls bouncing almost completely disappeared. Of course, you may not want to have ANC on when you are jogging outdoors near traffic, and Beats gives you that choice.

The Studio3 Wireless cans offer exceptional sound quality for both music and phone calls. Daryl Deino

Another improvement Beats made is with call quality, which was awful on the previous Studio Wireless headphones. With the new headphones, your voice will come through crystal clear (if slightly robotic) to the listener. And you will be able to hear the listener easily as well. The Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones still offer the best call quality, but Beats comes extremely close.

Then, there is the battery life. 2013’s Beats gave us 12 hours of battery life, while Beats (accurately) claims 2017’s gives us 22. You can get slightly more if you don’t use the ANC feature. These headphones can last most users four or five days without having to be recharged. And when they recharge, they do so rapidly.

The Beats Studio3 Wireless may still not be for pure audiophiles, but even audiophiles will be surprised on how much Apple has improved the sound of these. However, just about everybody else will be in love with the sound, especially when listening to hip-hop or dance music. For those who like some classical music in between their hip-hop, the highs are there, and your ears can can make out the different instruments.

Just three years ago, Beats was known as the company that made headphones with a lot of style over any type of substance. However, in 2017, The Studio3 Wireless cans prove that Apple’s Beats brand is a great example of both style and substance.