NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Should Consider Moving DeMarre Carroll, Spencer Dinwiddie [Opinion]

The Brooklyn Nets are quietly putting together a team for the future and all it took was just a few years of frustration. The first order of business was shedding the contract of Brook Lopez which they were able to deal in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers. With the additions of D’Angelo Russell, DeMarre Carroll, Allen Crabbe, and now Jahlil Okafor, the Nets are moving in the right direction.

But there is still one issue that must be addressed.

With all this influx of young talent, there may not be room for overside contracts. If the Nets are serious about a return to the playoffs within the next two years then a trade must be made. The Nets have two players who may draw plenty of interest from contending teams this season. Thanks to the injury to Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie has received more playing time and has performed solid, if not better than Russell for some stretches. For the season, Dinwiddie has averaged 12.3 points and 6.3 assists while shooting 38 percent from three-point range. Yes, the numbers do not resemble those of John Wall, but for a team like the Phoenix Suns or Sacramento Kings, Dinwiddie may be a steal.

The other player who should draw plenty of interest is Carroll. According to SBNation, Carroll (13.3 points, 7.2 rebounds) didn’t fit the Toronto Raptors scheme, however, he has played quite well for the Nets this year. The issue with Carroll is not his play for the Nets, it’s what the future holds for specific younger players like Caris LeVert and Crabbe.

This is the time were the Nets should not be content with what they have, even if it means losing a few more games this year.

The injury to Russell my slow down the process of a Dinwiddie deal, but Carroll should be fair game for any team. There are teams like the Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Indiana Pacers who might be willing to take on Carroll. Getting rid of Carroll will free more than $20 million off their cap. But what’s best is the opportunities it will give the team going forward.

The Nets are no real threat when it comes to post play. Players are in and out of rotations meaning, one game Carroll could be in at power forward and the next may have Rondae Hollis-Jefferson at the same spot. With a Carroll or Dinwiddie trade, the Nets could swing a deal to bring Thaddeus Young back into the fold or a younger player like Dragan Bender from Phoenix.

While this season may not equal to a playoff appearance, it has been a stepping stone in the right direction. How far are the Nets willing to go will be decided during the NBA trade deadline?