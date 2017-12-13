‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Britt Lied, Knows The Traitor – Stunning Connection To Kim Nero Revealed [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Belynda Gates Turner and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) held back plenty of information from Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Britt made it all about Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) and the mysterious traitor, but now GH rumors hint that Britt held back critical information. Here’s what is known about the traitor, who it might be, and why Britt’s secret connection to Kim Nero (Tamara Braun) could reveal the truth.

Who Is “The Traitor”?

New General Hospital spoilers from She Knows Soaps reveal that Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) runs into Jason on the pier and he fills her in on his interrogation of Britt and the search for “the traitor.” Right now, they know the traitor is in Port Charles and has been in town a short while. This person was paying Dr. Klein (Gene Farber) to try and recover Jason and take him back to the Russian clinic. This was also the person that kept Jason there, hidden away from Faison. But who is it?

There’s also the question of whether Dr. Kim is too good to be true. She popped up in town about the same time as the traitor would have and made herself comfortable at the hospital across town so she would be nearby but not noticeable. Also, you might remember from General Hospital spoilers on November 9, Klein took a call from his mystery boss. The traitor said they were in town but, more importantly, used a voice changer. This might have been to hide the fact that the boss running Klein is a woman.

Britt And Kim Nero’s Connection

General Hospital spoilers hint that the writers are dropping breadcrumbs for loyal viewers about the traitor and the ties to Faison. Consider this: Britt and Kim are both OB/GYNs. Why would GH write the women in the same field of medicine unless it was important? That’s a big sign that Britt and Kim are connected. It might even have been Britt that introduced Kim to Faison. With Britt and Kim both being OB/GYNs, they might have met at college, and a friendship developed from there.

There’s also the issue of Kim being a single mom. Perhaps she needed the money and did some work for Faison that turned into something darker than she realized. And if Kim were helping Faison, it would make sense that she would hide Jason away in a secret clinic far away rather than letting Faison kill him. Kim cared for Drew Cain (Billy Miller), and that means allowing a man to die that had the same face as her lover (and was his twin brother) wouldn’t be an easy thing to do. Hiding him would be better.

Is Kim The Traitor And is She Lying To Everyone?

General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central say that Franco (Roger Howarth) gets a cryptic note next week and it might be about the traitor and the experiments on the twins. Right now, Kim seems genuine, but there might be deep layers to this woman. She clearly cares for her son, Oscar Nero (Garren Stitt), but beyond that, there’s no telling how much of what she’s said and done in Port Charles is the truth. Kim might have faked her reaction to Jason at Sonny’s house so she could tell them about Drew.

From there, Kim was pretty eager to rush over to Drew’s apartment and tell him that Oscar is the amnesiac’s son. Why spill the beans after all this time? Kim had no idea that Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) and Oscar were investigating. General Hospital spoilers tease that Kim might be part of the dark plot that took Andrew and Jason from their lives. Alternately, Kim might be an innocent in all this and just as kind and reasonable as she seems. But what are the odds of that?

Plus, there may be more to come from Britt. It's a soap after all, and everyone has an agenda. Catch up now on the latest GH scoop on Drew losing his new memories trying to recover the old ones, the rumor of a Nikolas recast, and the upcoming casualty in Cassandra's drug war.