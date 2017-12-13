Chicago Cubs: Three Moves That Must Be Made [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Chicago Cubs have been busy this offseason, having already signed three players in free agency. Theo Epstein has gone out and signed Tyler Chatwood, Brandon Morrow, and Drew Smyly in the first few days of the market. Now, there is more work to be done.

Looking ahead at the remainder offseason, there are a few things that the Cubs must accomplish in order to have a chance at getting back to the World Series.

Joe Maddon talked about wanting more starting pitching and a bit more bullpen help. Usually, when Maddon wants something, he gets it. Epstein has done a great job of supplying the Cubs’ manager with what he is looking for.

Chicago has become one of the top free agency destinations for players looking to compete for a title. They have signed some big names in recent years, including Jon Lester and Ben Zobrist. It is unlikely that the Cubs will be searching to make a major splash throughout the remainder of the offseason, but there are quite a few quality players that could be had at reasonable prices to fill some holes for Chicago.

All of that being said, which three underrated moves should the Cubs make to finish off their offseason?

Where Brandon Morrow and Drew Smyly fit in Cubs pitching plans for 2018 and beyond:https://t.co/AZ09DNix5q pic.twitter.com/IlBUwDq8Af — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) December 13, 2017

Keep The Young Offense Intact

Some may not view this as a “move” for the Cubs, but it is a move by not making a move. Chicago has been rumored to be open to trade some of their position talent, including names like Javier Baez, Addison Russell, and Kyle Schwarber. As intriguing as it may be to trade one of them for pitching, the Cubs simply should not make a move that includes them.

Sign Addison Reed Or Brandon Kintzler

Chicago’s bullpen is far from being complete, with Morrow being the only signing and Wade Davis seemingly on his way out. In fact, the Cubs’ bullpen could actually end up being worse if they don’t make any other moves. Addison Reed and Brandon Kintzler would both be ideal fits for the Cubs to bolster the pen.

Bring In Another High-Profile Starter

At this point in time, the Cubs have Jose Quintana, Jon Lester, and Kyle Hendricks headlining their rotation. Tyler Chatwood will also fit into the rotation. Chicago must find another high-profile starting pitcher this offseason, whether that be re-signing Jake Arrieta, signing Alex Cobb or Yu Darvish, or trading for a guy like Chris Archer, who the Cubs are rumored to be interested in, according to NBC Sports.

Expect to see the Cubs remain extremely active this offseason. Epstein and the Cubs want to make changes that will put them back at the top of the National League. These three things must be accomplished in order to reach that goal.