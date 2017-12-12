NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Regrets Waiving His No-Trade Clause For OKC Thunder [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of JB Baruelo and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Carmelo Anthony is obviously unhappy with the current situation in the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite having three superstars on their team, they still struggle in the 2017-18 NBA season and currently reside in the ninth spot in the Western Conference. Does Anthony regret waiving his no-trade clause for the Thunder?

The Oklahoma City Thunder were not originally part of the list of teams Carmelo Anthony was willing to waive his no-trade clause. However, after the Thunder acquired Paul George from the Indiana Pacers, Anthony changed his mind and agreed to join Russell Westbrook’s squad. Melo strongly believes the Thunder can challenge the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference and help him win his first NBA championship title.

When he was traded to OKC, Carmelo Anthony was definitely aware that he won’t be the “main guy” on the team. The same thing goes for Paul George. Both superstars knew they’re the ones who need to adjust to make themselves fit in the Thunder’s system. As the season goes deeper, George somewhat managed to make himself comfortable being Westbrook’s sidekick.

Unfortunately, Anthony still struggles as the Thunder’s third scoring option. The 10-time NBA All-Star admitted that he’s currently experiencing the roughest offensive stretch in his career.

“I think these past three, four games, offensively, has been the toughest stretch for me as far as scoring the basketball, making shots,” Anthony told reporters, via the Score. “This is a rough stretch for myself personally, probably the roughest that I’ve had throughout my career.”

Numbers can prove Anthony’s claims. In 25 games this season, he’s averaging career-lows 18.0 points on 40.4 percent shooting from the field. As of now, it’s crystal clear that Anthony isn’t a good fit in OKC. Even before the blockbuster trade happened, some people already doubt if he can coexist with Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

Like the two superstars, Carmelo Anthony is also a ball-dominant player who used to be the main guy on his previous teams. After losing to the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night, Anthony can’t help but express his frustration. According to Royce Young of ESPN, the 33-year-old forward left the locker room without speaking to reporters.

The Thunder’s current situation is obviously not what Anthony expected when he waived his no-trade clause. As of now, he must be starting to regret the decision he made in the recent offseason. However, the only thing he can do is to continue improving his game in order to help his team achieve their goal this season.