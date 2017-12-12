Philadelphia Eagles: Super Bowl Appearance Falls On Shoulders Of LeGarrette Blount, Alshon Jeffery [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mark Wilson and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Philadelphia Eagles made moves in the offseason just for this particular moment. I’m not saying Howie Roseman looked into his crystal ball and witnessed the injury to Carson Wentz, but he knew at some point in the season LeGarrette Blount and Alshon Jeffery would be needed. Well, it’s safe to say that time has come.

With Wentz out for the remainder of the season, according to ESPN, and the Eagles still clinging to Super Bowl hopes, Nick Foles will need his playmakers to do just that — make plays.

For the season, Jeffery has produced to the tune of 52 receptions for 732 yards and 8 touchdowns. While those numbers are above average for most wideouts, Jeffery has to step it up a notch now. The Eagles signed him as their true threat in the passing game, and while he’s the team’s leader in most categories, Foles will need him to be more. However, Jeffery is not alone. The same can be said for Blount.

Blount came over from the New England Patriots to add a winning experience to the young offensive Eagles and let’s just say that he hasn’t been the back he was during the Patriots Super Bowl run of last year. Now that Wentz is out and the offense may look to balance the attack more to protect Foles, Blount must get back to smash-mouth running.

Blount has carried the ball a team-leading 152 times for 696 yards but only has two rushing touchdowns when he had 18 just a season ago. There have been times when the Eagles have elected to throw at the goal line or used Wentz with a quarterback sneak; however, Doug Pederson may look to get Blount more involved once the Eagles hit the red zone now.

This is no way a knock on the skills of Foles, but more like a call-to-arms for the playmakers.

If the Eagles are to continue on their run, then Blount and Jeffery must put the offense on their backs. Both players are capable of putting up huge numbers, but now is the time to lead as well. In Chicago, Jeffery was given a pass due to the incompetence of his quarterbacks, but this season, and after his new deal, Philadelphia fans will not be so forgiving.

The defense will do all it can to put the offense in great position to succeed but the rest will be up to Foles, Blount, and Jeffery. It’s time to put up or shut up.