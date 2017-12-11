Cleveland Browns: 5 Reasons For Optimism Following Week 14 [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Cleveland Browns are headed for what appears to be another No. 1 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft. It has been a long time since the Browns were playoff contenders, with their last appearance being in 2002 when they were knocked out of the Wild Card round by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now, the Browns are struggling to even win a single game in the entire season. Cleveland currently has a 0-13 record following their 27-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers at home in Week 14. They were unable to come through with their first win of the season even after jumping out to a 14-0 lead to start the game.

Hue Jackson and company have not had many things to be happy about this season. Even though the Browns lost to the Packers, there are still a few things they should be optimistic about that happened during the game.

Cleveland has hired a new general manager in John Dorsey. It is a move that they are hoping can get them back on track from a talent perspective. Dorsey may not be able to turn the Browns into a playoff contender in the near future, but he certainly stands a better chance than Sashi Brown did.

All of that being said, what five things could be seen for the Browns on Sunday against the Packers that should give the franchise and their fans optimism?

Josh Gordon's 18-yard TD was his first since Dec. 15, 2013 By The Numbers » https://t.co/zuRemZdKXs pic.twitter.com/HT8bR2MUWB — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 11, 2017

DeShone Kizer Is Showing Signs Of Development

It has been a rough season for the rookie quarterback out of Notre Dame, to say the least. DeShone Kizer showed flashes of development against the Packers, completing 20 of his 28 pass attempts for 214 yards and three touchdowns. He did throw three interceptions, but there were quite a few positives to be seen.

Josh Gordon Is BACK

After watching Josh Gordon against the Packers, there is no question that he is back. He caught three passes for 69 yards and a touchdown against Green Bay. Gordon may not have had a massive game from a statistics standpoint, but there is no denying that he is back to being an extremely dangerous receiver for the Browns.

Corey Coleman Is A Perfect Compliment To Gordon

Cleveland has always had issues at the wide receiver position, but that could be changing. Gordon looked like a true No. 1 wide receiver, while Corey Coleman complimented him perfectly. Coleman caught five passes for 62 yards and a touchdown to make the duo look like excellent long-term targets for Kizer.

Isaiah Crowell Could Be A Long-Term RB Option

There are quite a few question marks surrounding the Browns’ backfield. Isaiah Crowell has been very solid for the Browns this season and had yet another big game against Green Bay with 19 carries for 121 yards. Crowell is set to hit free agency this offseason and he could be a long-term option for Cleveland.

Hue Jackson Is One Step Closer To Being Fired

According to a report from Pro Football Talk, Dorsey would like to hire his own coach. Hue Jackson simply has not gotten the job done and the Browns should start a completely new era of football right now. Firing Jackson and moving on with a new, young head coach would be the right move for Cleveland.