How Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, And Camilla Parker Bowles Changed The British Monarchy’s Future [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Devina Belle and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Almost every little girl wishes to become a princess. Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and Camilla Parker Bowles fulfilled that dream. Since then, these women have changed and will continue to change the British royal monarchy for better or worse.

Ms. Markle, the Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duchess of Cornwall, all surpassed particular taboos and perceptions when they were allowed to marry their husbands. Their perseverance and endurance to be acceptable as representatives of the monarch have revealed much about how the crown itself has changed.

Camilla Parker Bowles

The Duchess of Cornwall was probably the one who had to fight the most to marry her current husband. Even before Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage, the former Mrs. Parker Bowles was looked down upon by the royal family because she was labeled unsuitable for the heir to the throne.

According to Daily Mail, Camilla Parker Bowles did not have the air of virginity and purity that the bride of the Crown Prince of Wales should bear. She also did not meet the aristocratic requirements to wed Queen Elizabeth’s heir.

After divorcing her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, Camilla was left with a third black mark which separated her further from Prince Charles. Not to mention, the worst mark against her altogether, her affair with the Prince of Wales while he was married to Princess Diana.

Eventually, however, Camilla was permitted to marry Prince Charles. The Duchess of Cornwall has stood her ground against the royal family and their traditions. She is considered part of the mainstream royal family and performs duties befitting her station.

Camilla’s acceptance into the British royal family reveals that the monarchy is not as rigid as it was in the past. The current monarchy can forgive past transgressions and continue to forge forward.

How to Wear a Poppy, the Royal Family Way: We know quite a few things about the royal family's dress code, including how many times they have to change on Christmas day (hint: it's a… https://t.co/eVXAXFIQAF #The_British_Royals #The_Royals #Camilla_Parker_Bowles #Prince_Philip pic.twitter.com/hUjLSJgbzv — Instacute (@instacutecanada) December 11, 2017

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge probably had the least trouble being accepted by the royal family. However, Kate Middleton had her taboos to overcome, one of which was that she was not of noble blood.

The British media did not hold back when Kate Middleton became attached to Prince William. They often liked to showcase the couple’s differences in class, especially Ms. Middleton’s normal upbringing, reported the Washington Post.

As the current Duchess of Cambridge, however, Kate Middleton has proven that regal elegance is not imbibed in royal blood alone. She has shown many times over since she married Prince William that a “commoner” can be noble.

Her acceptance in the royal family reveals that the old practice of inter-marriages between royal families is not as highly regarded by the present British monarchy as it was in the past. As a result, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children mark a new era of monarchs.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's subtle parenting rule fans always miss that the Duchess… https://t.co/9fpVqmcyAa — Celebrity Feeds (@viplive) December 6, 2017

Meghan Markle

One could say that Meghan Markle would have been considered a multiple threat to the British monarchy if it had not already changed before she entered Prince Harry’s life. Not only was she divorced and a commoner, but Ms. Markle was also an American and biracial.

Being divorced and lacking noble blood was one obstacle Ms. Markle did not have to overcome, thanks to the Duchesses of Cornwall and Cambridge. However, being American and biracial brought about its challenges.

While Ms. Markle is not the first biracial royal so close to the throne, as per People, she is the first to accept her heritage openly. The former actress has also voiced strong opinions about being biracial and acceptance in the past.

After her engagement to Prince Harry was announced, many people were criticising her right to marry the royal because of her race, reported Newsweek. Luckily, the British monarchy seems to have taken a progressive stance on the matter and appear to have accepted her with open arms.

Prince Harry announced his engagement to actress Meghan Markle (11/27). She's American, divorced, and biracial, which has incited a lot of controversy. I think this is a positive step for the royal family to be increasing its diversity. #mchslang19 https://t.co/wUX29GAFyk — Frances O (@Frances26023258) November 30, 2017

Netflix’s show about the royal family, The Crown, suggests that in her early years as head of the Windsor household, Queen Elizabeth had to face the same taboos that each of these three women have essentially overcome in the present. Some could say that because of the Queen’s experience with these issues, she has been able to navigate the same tricky obstacles better for her successors.

As a result, the three most influential women in the monarchy after Queen Elizabeth are now women who would have been considered taboo several decades ago. These three women have cemented the future of the British monarchy by showcasing its ability to forgive and revealing its compassion for anyone, regardless of past, class or race.