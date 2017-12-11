New York Knicks: Their Solution To Point Guard Is Trey Burke [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mark Wilson and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

It’s time for the New York Knicks to sort out their roster. With the current list of injuries they are fighting through, one has to imagine if Scott Perry is searching the league for extra help. The one area where the Knicks could use some reinforcements is the point guard position. While Jarrett Jack and rookie Frank Ntilikina have played average, the Knicks best option, Trey Burke is second in scoring in the G-League averaging 25.3 points per game.

While scoring is not all the Knicks care for at the moment, having someone who can attack off the dribble and hit from the perimeter won’t hurt. Pairing Burke with Kristaps Porzingis, Enes Kanter, and Tim Hardaway Jr. would give the Knicks the free-flowing offense they have craved this season. With the Knicks not having a steady facilitator, their offense has stalled at times. Jack has averaged 5.9 points and 6 assists in 26.1 minutes while shooting 42 percent from the floor. Ntilikina, however, has struggled in 19.4 minutes of action while averaging just 5.4 points and 3.3 assists on 35 percent shooting.

Meanwhile, in White Plains NY, Burke is tearing up the G-League for the Westchester Knicks averaging 5.7 assists and shooting 50.6 percent from the floor (including 45.3 percent from deep) to go along with those 25 points per game. These are the numbers Jeff Hornacek envisioned for his offense. However, the issue is, the Knicks are still three deep when it comes to rotation players at the point guard position with Ramon Sessions. One has to go.

What fans have forgotten is that Burke has the necessary NBA experience to lead a team.

TREY BURKE HAD A 39 POINT NIGHT AND WE THINK EVERYONE SHOULD KNOW ABOUT IT. pic.twitter.com/FfYga3qJ4U — Westchester Knicks (@wcknicks) December 5, 2017

Before his stint with the Westchester Knicks, Burke spent time backing up John Wall in Washington and before that he paid his dues with the Utah Jazz. During his four-year NBA career, Burke averaged 10.6 points, 3.6 assists while shooting 39 percent from the floor. Not great numbers but time away from the league has given him a new perspective.

To make room for Burke, the Knicks could send Sessions down to the G-League or release a player. Either way, a move like this must be made. With Hardaway Jr. out, the Knicks are in dire need of perimeter shooting to help space the floor for Porzingis and Kanter.

Trey Burke drops 39 points, scoring 27 in the 2nd half, and the @wcknicks get a 117-94 win over the @maineredclaws! pic.twitter.com/zfSh80WEpP — NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 5, 2017

The G-League is no longer a place where careers go to die. Burke has proven that one can easily be revived there if given the opportunity. Right now, the Knicks need some offensive punch according to a New York Post report, and the answer resides in Westchester.