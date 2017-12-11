Miami Dolphins Vs. New England Patriots: Bold Predictions For NFL Week 14 [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

All but one game has been completed in NFL Week 14 action and Monday Night Football will feature two division rivals. The Miami Dolphins are set to host the New England Patriots in a game that shouldn’t have too many playoff implications outside of the Patriots looking to earn the top spot in the AFC.

Miami was at one point considered a playoff contender in the AFC, but their season is pretty much over with a 5-7 record. They are still playing for pride, however, and quite a few players are playing to have a future with the Dolphins past this season. Getting a win over the Patriots can help that happen.

New England, on the other hand, has a 10-2 record heading into this week’s matchup with the Dolphins. They are just behind the 11-2 Pittsburgh Steelers and are still playing for home-field advantage in the playoffs. Needless to say, Tom Brady and company will bring everything they can this week.

Looking at this game on paper, the Dolphins don’t stand much of a chance. New England is a far superior team than them in nearly every single category.

All of that being said, what bold predictions can be made for the Dolphins vs. Patriots game tonight?

Jarvis Landry Racks Up 100 Yards, Two Touchdowns

There are very few wide receivers in the NFL as talented as Jarvis Landry is and that will show once again this week. New England will try to focus on shutting him down, but Landry will still find ways to make an impact. Landry will come through with 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns to lead the Dolphins.

Tom Brady Shreds Miami For 375 Yards, Four Touchdowns

Brady is capable of having massive games at any time, but 375 yards and four touchdowns are not easy to come by in the NFL. New England is going to come out looking to step on the Dolphins early and Brady’s arm is the best way to do that. Miami doesn’t have the defense to stop the Patriots and Brady will exploit that fact this week.

Kenyan Drake Totals 125 Yards, Touchdown

Throughout his first few games as an impact player for the Dolphins, Kenyan Drake has made a big impact for the Dolphins. Drake will have another big game, totaling 125 yards and a touchdown this week against the Patriots. Miami will need to establish their ground game in order to have a chance at knocking off the Patriots.

New England Forces Two Interceptions

Jay Cutler has not been the starter that the Dolphins were hoping that he could be. His history against the Patriots hasn’t been favorable either, as NESN noted. New England will take advantage of his struggles and will force another two interceptions this week.

The Patriots Come Through With A Blowout Win

Combine a big game from Brady and the defense forcing turnovers and the Patriots should come through with a big game. New England will take control of the game from the beginning and will end up blowing the Dolphins out to improve to 11-2 and keep pace with the Steelers at the top of the AFC playoff picture.