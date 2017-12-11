Despite Criticism And Protests, President Trump’s Decision Regarding Jerusalem Has Drawn Support [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Rachel Miselman and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Last Wednesday, President Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital from the White House’s Diplomatic Reception Room. He equally expressed his desire to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Acknowledging the concerns and even opposition of others, Trump reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to assisting Israelis and Palestinians arrive at a peace agreement. Trump also stressed that his declaration should not be equated with a position on “any of the final status issues.” Notwithstanding these assurances, many have sharply criticized the president’s decision. At the same time, protests have erupted around the globe. These public displays of anger have seemingly justified the concerns of some over Trump’s announcement. Reaction has not been wholly negative though. Some have praised the president for showing courage and honoring a promise that was made during his campaign.

By recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, Donald Trump again demonstrated that he does not fear turning the political world on its head. Prime Minister Theresa May expressed her concern over Trump’s decision to move the American embassy to Jerusalem and to recognize it as the Israeli capital prior to a final status agreement. May branded the move “unhelpful.” German Chancellor Angela Merkel added to the chorus of disapproval. Explaining her disapproval, Merkel stated that the status of Jerusalem is an issue to be settled “in the framework of a two-state solution.” French President Emmanuel Macron weighed in on Trump’s action with a statement on Twitter.

Sur Jérusalem, la France n'approuve pas la décision des États-Unis. La France soutient la solution de deux États, Israël et la Palestine, vivant en paix et en sécurité, avec Jérusalem comme capitale des deux États. Nous devons privilégier l’apaisement et le dialogue. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 6, 2017

Macron expressed his support for a two-state solution with Jerusalem as the capital of both states. He further declared that appeasement and dialogue should be favored as the appropriate tools by which peace can be established.

Protests have equally taken place in different parts of the world with a consistent message for the American president: Your decision puts the peace process in peril. These demonstrations have lent credence to the fears expressed by some world leaders and have even served to punctuate them.

Israeli police officers push away a Palestinian during a protest against President Trump’s move to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on Friday, December 8, 2017. (Ariel Schalit/AP Images) Ariel Schalit / AP Images

Trump does have support for his decision, however. Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu said that this was “an important step toward peace.” In addition, American politicians such as Senator Ted Cruz and Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers have expressed strong support for the president’s decision.