Johnny Depp: Actions By Amber Heard Keep Abuse Allegations Alive, Rowling ‘Betrays Women’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Jessica Dafoe and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

It’s been nearly a year since Johnny Depp and Amber Heard released a joint statement that neither confirmed nor denied allegations of abuse brought against the Pirates Of the Caribbean star. Despite the passing of time and both stars moving ahead in their personal lives and film careers, a cloud still looms over the dramatic demise of Heard and Depp’s marriage and continues to impact the actor in his career.

Most recently, there has been a backlash to Depp starring in the Fantastic Beasts films-a backlash to which the director of the film, David Yates, and author of the novels connected to the films, J.K. Rowling, have responded to in defense of their decision to cast the notable actor. Rowling’s defense of Depp being cast in the role of Grindelwald, the villainous character within the films, has been termed as a betrayal to “millions of women,” as The Independent stated. The publication reminds of Rowling’s words regarding the decision to continue on with Johnny Depp in the films, which included, the statement:”We all have to do what we believe to be the right thing.”

Amber Heard clearly did not think that the statement which was later released by Warner Bros. regarding the issue was the “right thing,” noting that the production company left out pertinent words from the entire joint statement made by she and Johnny Depp that included the portion assuring that neither party had made “false accusations.”

Heard piped up on Instagram to remind fans and followers of the case and the circumstances regarding Depp and the film in question, as Bleeding Cool relays.

“For the record, this was our FULL joint statement. To pick and choose certain lines and quote them out of context, is just not right. Women, continue to stand up and stay strong. Love, Amber.”

For the record, this was our FULL joint statement. To pick and choose certain lines and quote them out of context, is just not right. Women, continue to stand up and stay strong. Love, Amber A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Dec 7, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

In their own statement, Warner Bros. merely focused on the sentence from the statement that reads “there was never any intent of physical or emotional harm.” It’s clear that just because there was no “intent” does not mean that emotional and physical harm never happened, as Heard alludes to. The publication reminds of the released statement by the production company in defense of Depp.

“We are of course aware of reports that surfaced around the end of Johnny Depp’s marriage, and take seriously the complexity of the issues involved. “This matter has been jointly addressed by both parties, in a statement in which they said ‘there was never any intent of physical or emotional harm.’ “Based on the circumstances and the information available to us, we, along with the filmmakers, continue to support the decision to proceed with Johnny Depp in the role of Grindelwald in this and future films.”

Ian Gavan / Getty Images

Over the past months, despite remaining quiet about details regarding her marriage to Depp, Amber Heard has continued to act as an advocate against domestic violence.

The actress’ ongoing advocacy and allusions to the entire case that was brought against Johnny Depp, continues to assist in fueling the fire in regards to the backlash against the actor.