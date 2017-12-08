WWE Rumors: ‘Clash Of Champions 2017’ Championship Predictions That Should Happen [Opinion]

There have been lots of WWE rumors about future champions, but how about at the WWE’s Clash of Champions 2017 pay-per-view? When the event arrives next Sunday at the TD Garden in Boston, every championship from the roster is on the line. It’s likely that most fans will be rooting for AJ Styles to retain the WWE Championship, and Charlotte Flair to hold onto her WWE SmackDown Women’s title. While those two outcomes could very well happen, here are two others that would help shape the future of the roster and the WWE heading into the new year.

On the upcoming WWE PPV card, the WWE United States Championship will be contested in a Triple Threat match. “The Lone Wolf” Baron Corbin has his hands full as he’ll defend the title against “The Showoff” Dolph Ziggler and “Glorious” Bobby Roode. Of the three individuals in the match, only one has never held a title on the main roster, and that’s Roode. There’s no reason he shouldn’t at this point in his move to SmackDown Live, either. Roode is certainly the type of guy who will benefit from an early title win, although some may contend “he’s not ready.” However, Roode is a longtime veteran of the ring, similar to AJ Styles, who needs to capture a title here to begin his push towards the bigger picture.

In addition to Bobby Roode winning the United States title, the WWE would do well by changing up the tag team champions. The Usos and New Day have obviously set the bar high as the elite of the division. However, there’s a newer team that has formed with at least one very “over” superstar with the fans. A championship win would be great at this time for the team of Rusev and Aiden English.

The duo has clearly become a fan favorite team and next Sunday should become “Rusev Day” for new tag team champs. WWE previously seemed to have plans for Rusev to be in or near the spot Jinder Mahal took, while English, a former NXT tag team champion with former WWE star Simon Gotch, could do well from this win too. WWE needs to get the new “mega-push” started, especially now that Rusev has his own “Rusev Day” shirt.

Beyond that, there aren’t any necessary title changes on the card, but they still could happen. For example, a Lumberjack match for the women’s title sets up the scene for Carmella to cash in if the Riott Squad has dismantled Natalya and Charlotte. Other WWE rumors have suggested Jinder Mahal could win back the WWE Championship ahead of WrestleMania. However, it seems about a week too late for that with Jinder a main part of the WWE’s tour in India this weekend.

It’s unlikely that all four of these titles will change hands, but giving Bobby Roode and the team of Rusev and Aiden English some WWE championships to close out the year could help their stock rise, even more, heading into 2018.