Kansas City Chiefs Vs. Oakland Raiders: Bold Predictions For NFL Week 14 [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The NFL season is entering Week 14 and there are quite a few teams still battling for playoff positioning and Wild Card opportunities. Looking at the AFC, in particular, the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders are still battling to keep their postseason hopes alive. Unfortunately for one of them, they will likely see their playoff dreams end this week.

Andy Reid and the Chiefs are set to take on Jack Del Rio and the Raiders this week in what is expected to be a bitter showdown. It is a divisional rivalry game with a lot on the line. There are plenty of reasons to believe that this game will be extremely entertaining to watch.

Both teams will enter this week’s matchup with a 6-6 record. Kansas City would still make the playoffs if the season ended today, while the Raiders would be left on the outside looking in. Del Rio is hoping that his team can turn that around with a huge win in Kansas City.

Needless to say, it is surprising that we are even at this point. Oakland was expected to be a serious Super Bowl contender this season, while the Chiefs were one of the best teams to start the season.

All of that being said, what bold predictions can be made for this week’s Chiefs vs. Raiders matchup at Arrowhead Stadium?

Don't expect a shortage of physicality on Sunday. The Air & Ground Matchup Report: https://t.co/0Pn9F7Q9Zr #OAKvsKC pic.twitter.com/NWJBPNLJup — OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) December 7, 2017

Kareem Hunt Will Total 175 Yards, Two Touchdowns

Over the last seven games, Hunt has been unable to rush for 100 yards once. He has slowed down dramatically from the way he was playing at the start of the season. Hunt will get back to that form, at least for one week, with 175 total yards and two touchdowns against the Raiders.

Derek Carr Throws for 300 Yards, Four Touchdowns

After signing a massive contract with the Raiders, Derek Carr has not had the kind of season that many were expecting from him. He has only thrown 17 touchdown passes, while also throwing eight interceptions. Carr will get back on track a bit this week against a tough Chiefs’ defense, although they will be without Marcus Peters as ESPN reports, and will throw for 300 yards and four touchdowns.

Kansas City Holds Marshawn Lynch to 30 Rushing Yards

Carr may have a big game against the Chiefs, but Kansas City will shut Marshawn Lynch down. He has had an up-and-down season, but this will be a down week. Kansas City will hold Lynch to 30 rushing yards or less in the game.

Oakland Forces Three Turnovers

Alex Smith has had an impressive 2017 campaign, to say the least, but has cooled down of late. Oakland will be looking to force turnovers this week and put a lot of pressure on Smith. Whether Smith throws interceptions or the Raiders force fumbles, Oakland will force three turnovers this week.

The Raiders Will Pull Out a Win

If you enjoy football with an edge to it, this will be a game that you should watch. Oakland and Kansas City will leave everything they have on the field. While the game will come down to the last few possessions, the Raiders will make the necessary plays to pull out a win and remain in playoff contention.