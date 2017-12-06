Joy Reid LGBT Backlash Proves Many On Left Continue To Eat Their Own [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Daryl Deino and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Joy Reid is a woman who has been generally celebrated by the left, even in the LGBT community. However, she has come under fire in the past couple of days for being a “homophobe” because of some of her past blog posts. Newsweek has the story.

“MSNBC host Joy Reid has apologized after several offensive blog posts she published between 2007 and 2009 resurfaced,” says columnist Tufayal Ahmed, adding that she accused former Florida Governor Charlie Christ of being a closeted homosexual.

In several of the uncovered posts, she called Mr. Christ “Miss Charley” and said his marriage was a cover-up for being gay. Of course, several people in the LGBT community were saying the same thing at the time, though nobody knows if it’s the truth or not. However, around the same time, CNN reported that ultra-conservative senator Larry Craig, who voted against LGBT rights issues, was found playing what journalists described as “Dorothy Footsie” and “Glory Hole Baseball” in bathroom stalls.

The left-wing media brutally went after Craig and said things about him that they would not get away with saying about somebody who was actually out and gay. To a lesser extent, they did the same to Charlie Christ. Reid and others were obviously using politically incorrect language, but they did it in order to point out the hypocrisy of the Republican Party, who was widely considered far more anti-gay than they are now.

LGBT civil rights icon and respected historian Will Kohler joined the lynch mob and went in for the kill at his site Back2Stonewall. However, he accurately pointed out that Reid is famous for attacking anybody who criticizes her political views as being sexist, racist, etc. So, perhaps some of the anger comes from those who think Joy Reid is being a hypocrite.

Unfortunately, as the New York Daily News points out, Reid apologized.

The fact that Mrs. Reid had to apologize is embarrassing and unnecessary. John Sciulli / Getty Images

“Nonetheless, as someone who is not a member of the LGBT community, I regret the way I addressed the complex issue of the closet and speculation on a person’s sexual orientation with a mocking tone and sarcasm,” Reid pointed out in a long statement, adding that she was being insensitive and tone deaf.

Actually, considering the time, context, and situation, she was certainly being politically incorrect, but nothing else. Still, the backlash against Joy Reid gave ammunition to right-wing outlets such as Fox News, the Daily Caller, and Breitbart, who called out those on the left defending Reid as “hypocrites.”

“Verified left-wing Twitter users praised MSNBC’s Joy Reid after she apologized for posting homophobic remarks between 2007 and 2009.”

The article points out how ridiculously far some on the left went to defend Reid, but the fact remains that she shouldn’t have apologized in the first place. The ones who condemned Reid and forced her to apologize chalked up another win for the Republican Party, who succeeds the most when the left is divided.

Sometimes the left shows great responsibility when they eat their own. One case is Lena Dunham, a woman who somehow became an icon of feminism. However, over the past couple of years, many on the left have criticized her for making statements that are not only tone-deaf, but they also make a parody of people on the left. But Joy Reid, whether you like her or not, is certainly no Lena Dunham. If this continues, we can look forward to Donald Trump’s presidency for another seven years.