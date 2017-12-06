New York Giants: Could Baker Mayfield Be Drafted To Replace Eli Manning? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Baker Mayfield is one of the top quarterback prospects heading into the 2018 NFL Draft, and there are quite a few teams at the top of the draft that could consider taking him. One of those teams could be the New York Giants, who just fired head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese.

New York knows that Eli Manning is in the final stages of his career. They are also projected to get a top-five draft pick at this point in time. That could lead them to consider a potential franchise quarterback like Mayfield.

Bleacher Report’s latest mock draft actually has the Giants taking Mayfield with the No. 2 overall pick. That being said, is drafting Mayfield to replace Manning the right move for the Giants?

Manning is 36-years-old and may only have a year or two left in him. Geno Smith is not a quality NFL starter, and starting him over Manning in the first place was a mistake by McAdoo. New York did select Davis Webb in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft and they believe that he has starting potential in the future.

Drafting Mayfield ahead of quite a few other talented players when they just used a third-round pick on Webb last year would be a mistake to some. That being said, Mayfield has superstar potential, while Webb may only end up being a good game managing quarterback.

An NFL scouting director: “Size is a problem only if a team wants to make it a problem. I don’t think it’s a problem for Baker Mayfield.” https://t.co/83Mbo3bXon pic.twitter.com/gQQ3OyfHot — The MMQB (@theMMQB) December 5, 2017

Throughout the course of the 2017 college football season with the Oklahoma Sooners, Mayfield has turned in an impressive year. He has completed 71 percent of his pass attempts while amassing 4,340 yards, 41 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. Mayfield has also racked up 310 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Very few college players are capable of making the impact that Mayfield has made throughout the 2017 season.

Outside of Mayfield, there are a few other quarterback prospects that many think could be special in this draft class. UCLA’s Josh Rosen is the player that many think the Cleveland Browns will take with the No. 1 overall pick. Sam Darnold, the starting quarterback from USC, is also projected to be a top-10 pick.

Mayfield may have some concerns from draft experts, but there is no denying his on-field production. New York cannot hang onto the Manning era much longer and Webb isn’t going to be the guy that leads them back to Super Bowl contention. Bringing Mayfield on-board will come with risks, but they are risks that the Giants must take if they want to get back to contention in the near future.

Not only will Mayfield bring top-notch playmaking ability to the quarterback position, he will also bring leadership. He has a bit of an attitude at times, but that comes from his competitive fire and will to win. Those are things that every team loves to see in their star quarterback.

Expect to see the Giants strongly consider drafting Mayfield in the 2018 draft. They will have other options to choose from as well, but taking Mayfield in the top three picks would not be a mistake.