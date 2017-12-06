Cleveland Browns Vs. Green Bay Packers: Bold Predictions For NFL Week 14 [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Brett Hundley and the Green Bay Packers are heading into Week 14 preparing to face off against DeShone Kizer and the Cleveland Browns. It is a matchup that many think the Packers should handle fairly easily, but the Browns have other plans. They are not going to go down without a fight.

Looking ahead at this week’s game, the Packers are once again in a must-win situation to keep their playoff hopes alive. They were able to come through with a hard-fought overtime win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week and also got some help with losses from the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, and Detroit Lions. Unfortunately, the Seattle Seahawks took care of business against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cleveland, on the other hand, is a completely different situation. They have yet to win a game this season and are looking at yet another No. 1 overall pick. Beating the Packers may be a moral victory for the Browns, but their season is already over and the front office is already focusing on the offseason.

Needless to say, the Packers are favored to win this weeks game. While they may be favored, the Packers cannot afford to take this game lightly. If they can win and head to Week 15 with a 7-6 record, they would give Aaron Rodgers a serious opportunity to return to the field for a chance at a playoff run, as noted by NFL.com.

All of that being said, what bold predictions can be made for the Browns vs. Packers game this week?

Josh Gordon with a solid debut in his return with the Browns. pic.twitter.com/BWNYPn4wVV — Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 4, 2017

Josh Gordon Goes Off for 125 Yards, Two Touchdowns

If there is one bright spot for the Browns and their fans, it would be the return of Josh Gordon. He has struggled with issues off the field but made his return for Cleveland last week with four catches for 85 yards. Green Bay’s defense has struggled against big, athletic receivers, and Gordon will have a huge day.

Brett Hundley Throws for 200 Yards, Three Touchdowns

Last week was nearly a disaster for Hundley, but he was able to lead a game-tying and game-winning drive. He didn’t throw for 100 yards or a touchdown and also threw an interception. Hundley will turn things around a bit this week with 200 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Browns.

DeShone Kizer Throws Three Interceptions

While he should have a big day when targeting Gordon, Kizer will still struggle with turnovers. Green Bay has a dangerous pass rush and playmakers in the secondary. Kizer will end up throwing three interceptions throughout the course of the game.

Green Bay Rushes for 150 Yards

Whether the Packers give the football to Jamaal Williams or Aaron Jones, they finally have a dangerous ground attack. Green Bay will take advantage of their rookie running backs and will run all over the Browns. They will rack up at least 150 rushing yards in Cleveland.

Packers Will Blow the Browns Out, Stay Alive in Playoff Race

When everything is said and done, the Packers will improve to 7-6 on the season and remain in playoff contention. Even without Rodgers, the Packers should be able to dominate the game from the start. They will beat the Browns in every aspect of the game en route to a blowout win.