Atlanta Falcons Vs. New Orleans Saints: Bold Predictions For NFL Week 14 [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints are set to square off in an NFC South rivalry matchup. It is a game that has serious playoff implications for the Falcons, who are currently on the outside looking in. New Orleans is currently one of the top contenders in the NFC and currently alone at the top of their division.

Matt Ryan and the Falcons are coming off of an embarrassing offensive showing against the Minnesota Vikings last week, as Falcons Wire noted. They were only able to score nine points after the previous week looking like their dynamic offense from last season. Atlanta will be coming in knowing that this game in a must-win for them if they hope to make the playoffs.

New Orleans, on the other hand, defeated the Carolina Panthers 31-21 last week. Alvin Kamara continued his impressive play, while Drew Brees was excellent as always. Very few people gave the Saints a chance to be serious playoff contenders this season, but no one can deny they are anymore.

Needless to say, this week’s matchup will be entertaining to watch. These two teams hate each other and it is a big game for both teams’ playoff hopes.

All of that being said, what bold predictions can be made for the Falcons vs. Saints game in Week 14?

Julio Jones Has Another Breakout Game

Many are beginning to wonder what has happened to Julio Jones in the new Falcons’ offense. He has only had a couple vintage Julio games and it has been a concern all season long. Jones was a non-factor against the Vikings, but he will have another breakout game this week with 150 receiving yards and at least a touchdown.

Alvin Kamara Totals 175 Yards, Two Touchdowns

At this point in the season, it is possible that Alvin Kamara is the most lethal running back in the NFL. He has taken the league by storm and has become one of the top playmakers in the league. That will continue once again this week with 175 total yards to go along with at least two touchdowns.

Atlanta Forces Two Interceptions

Brees may not make many mistakes, but the Falcons will find a way to force a couple this week. Atlanta has quite a few playmakers in the secondary and they will come up big for the Falcons. When everything is said and done, Brees will throw two interceptions.

New Orleans Sacks Matt Ryan Six Times

Perhaps the most surprising part of the Saints’ success this season has been their defense. They have gone from having one of the league’s weakest defense to having a dominant defense. New Orleans will have yet another big week on the defensive side of the football by sacking Matt Ryan at least six times.

Saints Move to 10-3, Atlanta Falls Farther Out of Playoff Race

While the Falcons are going to give everything they have, the Saints are simply a better all-around football team. New Orleans will make enough winning plays down the stretch to win the game. They will improve to 10-3 on the season, while the Falcons will drop to 7-6 and will be clinging to very small playoff hope.