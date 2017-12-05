NBA Trade Rumors: A Christmas Wish List For All 30 NBA Teams [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mark Wilson and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

With the NBA trade deadline a little more than two months away and the Christmas season approaching, it’s time to do a wish list. As each team heads into the holiday season, there are a few wishes every GM would like to have granted. Some teams will be forced to make moves for various reasons like salary cap or just unwanted players while others are looking to bolster their roster for a deep playoff run.

Here is the wish list for all 30 NBA teams.

A Look At The East

Atlanta Hawks: The Hawks could use some help on the boards. While John Collins has done his fair share, he’s also in/out of the lineup. A player like Trevor Booker or Derrick Favors will give the Hawks with a bit more offense from the low post.

Boston Celtics: The Celtics are one of the few teams in the NBA who might be solid just the way they are. However, that has not stopped the rumblings of a trade for Anthony Davis according to reports by SBNation. Davis would improve any team but on the Celtics, he would easily be the missing championship piece

Brooklyn Nets: The Nets are at least another season away from even attempting to put a winning team on the floor. The addition of D’Angelo Russell and DeMarre Carroll has the Nets moving in the right direction but a rebounding and defensive ace like DeAndre Jordan is all that’s missing.

Charlotte Hornets: The Hornets begin this season with high hopes but their logjam in the backcourt leaves them with too many shooters and not enough in the post. It’s time they decided what to do with Marvin Williams. The Hornets are in desperate need of a rebounder to take the pressure off Dwight Howard. A move for Nikola Mirotic of the Bulls would be a perfect fit.

Chicago Bulls: The Bulls are dealing with too many injuries, locker room issues, and an identity crisis. The season debut by Zach LaVine will not be enough to save the season but it will be a start for next year. What the Bulls must do is find a quality starting center. Robin Lopez is not the answer and maybe a move for Jahlil Okafor will suit them best.

Cleveland Cavaliers: In the beginning of the season, Kevin Love would have been the name to place here. But, he has played well in his new role. The issues are players like J.R. Smith, Iman Shumpert, and Derrick Rose. The Cavs have their sights on Greg Monroe but the smart move will be to bring in Tyson Chandler and move Love back to power forward.

Detroit Pistons: The Pistons, much like the Hornets are in need of a rebounder. A player like Julius Randle would bold well for them as they prepare to chase down the Cavs and Celtics for top honors in the East.

Indiana Pacers: The Pacers are one of those teams that seems to do everything well but just not good enough to get over that hump. Their main area of concern is either moving Thaddeus Young or Al Jefferson for better reserves who can rebound.

Miami Heat: The Heat are another team in need of a presence in the low post. While Hassan Whiteside has been outstanding when he has played, there is no help. The Heat are just not man enough down low. A move for a player like Randle could go a long way.

Milwaukee Bucks: The main question for the Bucks is do they trade for DeAndre Jordan or not? The addition of Eric Bledsoe was huge but that lack of a post defender will hurt them come playoff time. Is the asking price for Jordan too high?

New York Knicks: The Knicks have one goal before the trade deadline and that is to find a team willing to take the contracts of Courtney Lee and Joakim Noah off their hands.

Orlando Magic: The Magic must find a team willing to take on the contract of Bismack Biyombo. If the goal is to resign Nikola Vucevic, then Biyombo and his large contract must come off the books.

Philadelphia 76ers: The 76ers will focus on one player and one player only– Jahlil Okafor. The idea is to get rid of him for at least a second rounder.

Toronto Raptors: The Raptors are another East team that must get stronger in the post. Their motto has been to outscore the competition but with either Lowry or DeRozan having a bad night, that hasn’t been the case. The Raptors must find a suitable third scorer like Zach Randolph and move Ibaka back to the middle if a trade can be made for Jonas Valanciunas.

Washington Wizards: The Wizards might be the next best team to grab DeAndre Jordan. However, the asking price will cost them big time. But, if they were to add the defense ace to this team, the rest of the East should be worried.

What’s Going On In The West

Dallas Mavericks: Dirk Nowitzki and the Mavs must reach a buyout agreement.

Denver Nuggets: The Nuggets just continue to hold on to payers longer than they should. Why is Kenneth Faried still a part of this team and why hasn’t the Los Angeles Clippers made a call about Emmanuel Mudiay?.

Golden State Warriors: It may seem that the Warriors are in need of no one but that isn’t entirely true. I’ve spoken before about the Warriors and a possible Jahili Okafor signing.

Houston Rockets: The Rockets really should look into getting rid of Ryan Anderson. While he does provide offense from the perimeter, the Rockets need a banger in the post to compliment Clint Capela.

Los Angeles Clippers: The Clips are are the subject of all trade rumors now with the possibility of trading away Jordan. With Paul gone and Blake hurt, the Clippers are in danger of reaching the level of the Phoenix Suns. A move for a point guard and shooting guard should be a top priority if Jordan is traded. Should they go after Bradley Beal?

Los Angeles Lakers: Youth is the key word for the Lakers. However, they should look to infuse some veteran leadership with these young guys. Moving Randle and Brook Lopez will give the Lakers the flexibility they need to sign LeBron James should he decide to leave. And, for the love of God, please do something with Luol Deng.

Memphis Grizzlies: The Grizzlies are at a crossroads. The idea will be to either move Mike Conley or Marc Gasol but to where? Conley is good but he’s not worth the money he’s currently making. Gasol is a defensive force who can score and the Grizzlies may find it easier to move him.

10,000 career points! @marcgasol is the 8th player since the start of the 2000-01 season to record at least 10,000 points, 5,000 rebounds, 2,000 assists and 1,000 blocks. Congrats, Marc! pic.twitter.com/PW6tn580gx — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) December 3, 2017

Minnesota Timberwolves: This was the season where everything came together. They had the coach, the chemistry, and the skills but now, someone may be sent packing in order to right the ship. Taj Gibson, while productive, is not the player they need next to KAT.

New Orleans Pelicans: This is really simple for the Pelicans. It’s either DeMarcus Cousins or Anthony Davis that moves in order for the team to move forward with a great package from either the Celtics or the Lakers.

Oklahoma City Thunder: So far, it’s safe to say that the Westbrook, Carmelo, and George pairing has not worked out. Is it too early to panic? No. A move must be made and while George might be out the door at the end of the season, he should go. The Thunder needs a real power forward and a perimeter player to pair with Westbrook in the backcourt. How would a Beal or Eric Gordon package look?

Phoenix Suns: The Suns are deep at all positions and their goal should be to mimic the 76ers. Tyson Chandler is a great veteran presence but he’s not getting any younger and his lack of offensive production may hurt. It’s time to move Chandler for picks.

Portland Trail Blazers: The Blazers are ripe for a move. They need frontcourt help and it’s a possibility that the team may look into moving C.J. McCollum. A move for Kenneth Faired would be solid if they can manage to keep C.J. out of any deal.

Sacramento Kings: The Kings might be willing to let go of Randolph. He’s a vet who can still bring in valuable draft picks for the future.

San Antonio Spurs: The Spurs are not big on trades but this might be the season where Pop is forced to make a move at the deadline. Their point guard position is weak and so is Danny Green at shooting guard. A move for a shooter like J.J. Redick would bode well for a deep playoff run.

Utah Jazz: The Jazz have dealt with injuries and the Gordan Hayward departure hasn’t helped either. The addition of Ricky Rubio has been great but the absence of Rudy Gobert has hurt. What the Jazz must do is find a consistent wing scorer. Rodney Hood is either hit or miss on most nights but a player such as Gary Harris could be a smart move.