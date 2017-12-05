Message To Ivanka Trump: Could Roy Moore’s ‘Special Place In Hell’ Be The U.S. Senate? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Randy Turner and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

It has been painful to see how wrong the media has been about the Trumps and Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Numerous cable news programs have followed video of President Trump’s statements supporting Moore with Ivanka Trump’s now famous quote in an Associated Press interview.

“There is a special place in hell for people who prey on children.”

Sure there is – they call it the U.S. Senate.

It is clear the president and his daughter are on the same wavelength where Roy Moore is concerned. They both want to see him in the U.S. Senate, though perhaps for different reasons.

It should be pointed out the so-called “fake news” media has also been wrong about other things where the Alabama Senate race is concerned.

One pundit after another has talked about how horrible it is that voters in Alabama would even consider someone like Roy Moore for the U.S. Senate. Where is their decency? Where are their morals?

It’s not that Alabamians are that excited about Moore representing them in Washington. Contrary to what the media says, it has little or nothing to do with Moore’s appeal to evangelical Christians or to those who agree with his stance on such issues as same-sex marriage (he’s against it) and nuclear proliferation (he has no idea what it is).

The answer is much more basic – a vote for Roy Moore is a vote to get him out of Alabama. Have you ever had to stand in the voting line behind someone who rides his horse to the polls? It is not a pleasant sight.

This is not the first time Alabama residents have attempted to exile Roy Moore to what Ivanka Trump calls “a special place in hell.”

On two earlier occasions, Yellowhammer State voters sent Moore to their miniaturized version of that special place, the Alabama Supreme Court. Their plans failed when some fool (Roy Moore) kept installing giant monuments of the Ten Commandments or refused to follow the U.S. Constitution and got himself kicked out of office.

So now, the answer to Alabama’s dilemma is a simple one. The state can get rid of Roy Moore by electing him to the U.S. Senate.

The plan already worked four times with Jeff Sessions.

Brynn Anderson / AP Images

Hopefully, the media will get the story right when and if Roy Moore wins the special election and earns his seat in that “special place in hell.”

The biggest fear for Alabama now is what happens if Moore arrives and is not happy with life in the nation’s capital. After all, it is not that easy to find a school football game on Friday night and who goes to the mall these days?

The people of Alabama don’t need to worry. The solution is a simple one. All they have to do is pack up a Bible and some high school yearbooks in Roy Moore’s suitcase and he may stay in the U.S. Senate forever.