Seattle Seahawks: Davante Adams Should Be A Free Agency Target [Opinion]

Davante Adams has been one of the most underrated wide receivers in the NFL for quite a few years now. He has been a part of the Green Bay Packers’ stacked offense, but over the last couple of years has taken his game to a new level and has become a truly elite NFL wide receiver.

Both Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb have struggled with Aaron Rodgers out due to his collarbone injury. That has not been the case for Adams. He has immediately become Brett Hundley’s favorite target and has been the Packers’ No. 1 wide receiver.

Throughout the course of the 2017 NFL season thus far, Adams has caught 59 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns. Last year, Adams caught 75 passes for 997 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Green Bay would like to keep Nelson, Cobb, and Adams together, but that doesn’t seem terribly likely unless Adams is willing to take a hometown discount. He is scheduled to hit open free agency this coming offseason and there will be plenty of teams interested in stealing him away from the Packers.

Looking at teams that could use a wide receiver like Adams, there is one team that stands out as a perfect landing spot. Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks are one of the top teams in the NFC and have become a rival of the Packers, which makes signing Adams even more sweet. Add in the fact that they could use another dangerous weapon for Russell Wilson and they make perfect sense for Adams.

Doug Baldwin has served as the Seahawks’ No. 1 wide receiver this season. Paul Richardson has been a solid piece for the Seattle offense as well. Jimmy Graham is not a wide receiver, but he has been a good security blanket for Wilson.

At just 24 years of age, Adams would likely immediately become the Seahawks’ top target. He is an extremely physical wide receiver and has great hands and speed. Adams would fit very well alongside Wilson.

That being said, Seattle will not be the only team with interest in signing Adams. He is expected to have a major market when free agency opens up.

According to Spotrac.com, Adams’ market value is around $10.7 million per season. That might be a bit too rich for the Packers, but Seattle could be inclined to spend that kind of money for an upgrade at wide receiver. The website also mentions that Adams should get a five-year contract if he wants a long-term commitment.

Adams will be one of the most intriguing names to keep an eye on this coming offseason. He might want to remain in Green Bay, but Seattle could be a serious suitor for him as well.

Expect to hear plenty of rumors about him as the offseason begins to draw closer and don’t be shocked to see him somewhere other than Green Bay in 2018.