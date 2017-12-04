Senator Elizabeth Warren Builds Her Dubious Brand [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Rachel Miselman and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Last Monday, the White House held an event in honor of the Navajo code talkers. During the ceremony, President Trump, in a derisive reference to Senator Warren, used his nickname for her, “Pocahontas.” Attendees at the event did not react to the remark, and Trump made no further comment. The incident, however, provided numerous headlines. Warren also gave an interview to MSNBC’s Ali Velshi, in which she expressed her shock and dismay at the president’s comment. Since then, Warren has capitalized on this to add to her already impressive war chest. In view of the controversy that still surrounds her claim of possessing Cherokee heritage, some questioned the wisdom in her fundraising strategy. Even more important, people have started to note that Elizabeth Warren is more than just a politician. She is a brand.

From 1986 until 1995, Warren listed herself as a minority in the Association of American Law Schools directory. She claimed that she possessed Indian heritage, Cherokee and Delaware. In the 1990s, officials at Harvard Law School where Warren was a tenured law professor pointed to her as an example of their commitment to diversity, but questions arose about her claim during her 2012 senatorial bid. It was revealed that she based her claim solely on family lore. So, Warren was accused of lying to advance her academic career. Nevertheless, she maintained her story. Further, she strenuously denied receiving any advantage during the hiring process. Notwithstanding all of this, a cloud has continued to hang over the senator. Many believe that she has not been entirely truthful, if at all.

This has not deterred her from expressing her discontent about the aforementioned remark that President Trump made at her expense.

"Donald Trump does this over and over thinking somehow he is gonna shut me up with this. It hadn't worked in the past, it is not gonna work in the future." Watch @SenWarren's response to Trump calling her Pocahontas. pic.twitter.com/C3ulPzlsw7 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 27, 2017

In addition to that, Senator Warren has been shamelessly raising money from the incident.

Predictably Warren is out with a fundraising email on Trump's comments pic.twitter.com/LxGlTt2ZEr — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) November 28, 2017

For those that have been watching Warren closely, this should not be a surprise though. She even has an online store, which allows her supporters to buy her products. Moreover, her every turn in the limelight hints at a possible new hat, tattoo, or other item that permits people to be part of Lizzie Inc., a collective pumping of the fist at the dastardly Republicans that have necessarily been turned into caricatures.