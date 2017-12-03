Donald Trump’s Sheer Hypocrisy Exposed In Just Four Tweets [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Alan Ewart and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The world has become used to seeing U.S. President Donald Trump stir up controversy on social media. A quick scroll through Trump’s Twitter feed sees a bizarre mix of the fantastic and the mundane. Yesterday saw Trump lash out at the mainstream media and at the Mueller investigation. In the midst of Trump’s Twitter tirade, one message praised Melania Trump’s “great job” in organizing the White House Christmas decorations, but one other tweet by Trump will have many scratching their heads. The reason is simple, in a single tweet Donald Trump displayed his hypocrisy for all the world to see.

President Donald Trump released a video message on Twitter praising Rosa Parks. As reported by the Washington Post, Trump honored Parks, a civil rights activist who made history when she refused to give up her seat on a bus to a white man. Trump praised Parks’ courageous act, saying that she had “helped secure the freedom and the equality that is every American’s birthright.” President Trump went on to praise Parks’ legacy.

“Rosa Parks’s legacy continues to inspire our citizens to pursue a better tomorrow and to build a country where every American child, no matter their skin color, can live without fear, dream without limits and take their rightful place in the great story of our nation.”

Andrew Harnik / AP Images

The sheer hypocrisy of Donald Trump’s comments about Rosa Parks is mind-boggling. The irony of Trump praising a black civil rights activist contrasts sharply with comments about NFL players who “take a knee” in protest of racism should not be lost on anyone.

We should also bear in mind that earlier this week, as reported by the Inquisitr, President Donald Trump shared no fewer than three videos from British far-right hate group Britain First. The videos shared by Trump are nothing less than racist propaganda designed to stir up anti-Muslim feelings. Of course, these videos support President Trump’s narrow-minded and racist view that all Muslims are dangerous. Trump’s spokesperson, Sarah Huckabee-Sanders, even defended Trump’s sharing of these videos, stating that it didn’t matter that the videos were fake “because the threat is real.”

62 years ago this week, a brave seamstress in Montgomery, Alabama uttered one word that changed history… pic.twitter.com/eOvCBcMIKX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2017

As reported by the International Business Times, Twitter users reacted with fury to Trump’s praise for Rosa Parks. Twitter user “Rosemary” summed up the feelings of many by calling President Trump a “racist” and reflecting on allegations that the Trump family illegally evicted black tenants from their property empire.

How many”Rosa Parks” did you and your father illegally evict. How many “Rosa Parks” did the trump slumlords discriminate against? YOU ARE A RACIST. YOU COME FROM RACISTS. YOUR TWEETS TO THE CONTRARY MEAN NOTHING. — rosemary (@indianarosemary) December 3, 2017

Let’s remember that Trump surrounds himself with alleged white supremacists like Steve Bannon. Let’s also remember that this is the same Donald Trump who said that many of the neo-nazis and white supremacists who gathered in Charlottesville were “very fine people.”

Donald Trump supposedly built his run to the White House on racism and misogyny. His purported attacks on Mexicans, the Black Lives Matter movement, women, and Muslims are the glue that holds together the base instincts of Trump’s core support. Rosa Parks would be turning in her grave to know that she has been praised by a man like Donald Trump.