NFL Rumors: Could Philadelphia Eagles Be A Landing Spot For Odell Beckham Jr.? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mark Wilson and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

With rumors that the New York Giants might be looking to move on from the Eli Manning era, it poses another question. What will they do with Odell Beckham Jr.? One would think with his numbers, that Beckham has been in the league longer than his career states. However, that would not be the case.

Beckham is still playing under his rookie contract that he signed in 2014. But, Beckham is set to make over $8 million in 2018 and then become a free agent in 2019. Depending on what the Giants decide to do with Manning, that could go a long way when it comes to Beckham. During the offseason, it was reported by Bleacher Report that the Giants and Beckham were working on an extension but with his injury and acts on and off the field, that is now in jeopardy.

Which brings us to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles are riding high this season with one of the top offenses in the NFL but who says they cannot improve? With Alshon Jeffery signing his new deal this weekend, the Eagles wide receiving core is set with Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, and Torrey Smith at least until 2020. Now, while Agholor has been outstanding in his redemption season (33 receptions, 458 yards, and 6 touchdowns), he’s still no Odell Beckham.

Odell Beckham Jr. needs to “control his emotions” and be “less of a distraction,” says #Giants coach Ben McAdoo https://t.co/XVxyVD6ANF pic.twitter.com/hwQuFW6DO9 — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) September 26, 2016

Beckham, for all his childish antics, has caught 313 passes for 4424 yards, and 38 touchdowns. What team in their right mind would not want that type of production? The issue the Giants will face is what to do if Eli is done? Can the Giants expect Davis Webb and Odell Beckham Jr. to form that type of chemistry or will the Giants hit the 2018 NFL Draft or free agency and look elsewhere? The bond between Odell and Eli has grown over time and if the Giants have decided to let Eli look elsewhere, that may fracture the already fragile relationship between Beckham and the organization.

What could happen is that the Eagles contact the Giants this offseason about a possible deal that involves Agholor and Jay Ajayi. What a move like this does is bolster the Eagles core and gives the Giants a valuable back they’ve been missing for the past few seasons. Imaging an offense that features Wentz, Jeffery, Wendell Smallwood, Corey Clement, Zach Ertz and Beckham Jr. This is what the Eagles should envision as they head into the 2018 season.

While Beckham has done some unthinkable things in the past, playing for a winner like the Eagles could easily alter his approach on and off the field. A move like this won’t be easy, but if the Giants are really tired of the antics then trading Beckham might be the solution. However, is trading him to the rival Eagles in their plans?