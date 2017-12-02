iPhone X: One Month With Device Feels More Like Home Run Than Grand Slam [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Daryl Deino and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Owning the iPhone X for a month has been mostly a pleasure, but it hasn’t been the knock-your-socks off experience one would expect for a smartphone that costs more than $1000. It’s a four-star device, and maybe it deserves four-and-a-half stars.

Perhaps the best thing about the iPhone X is its dual-lens camera. The new Portrait mode clearly differentiates the main subject from the background, and it looks absolutely stunning. The front-facing camera, which takes outstanding selfies, is the best one available on a device. The iPhone X also takes fantastic 4K videos at 60 frames-per-second. Watching iPhone videos on a large 4K screen is a pleasure, although Apple would be wise to add in stereo audio recording in the next version of the iPhone.

The OLED screen is quite a beauty as well. Not only does it have a fantastic contrast ratio, but the colors pop vividly as well. The “Night Shift” mode helps make the colors more warm when it’s late at night so your eyes don’t strain as much. It’s also been said that constantly looking at a screen that has cooler colors isn’t great for sleeping.

So, what isn’t perfect? What’s making this author angry after using the iPhone X for several hours per day? For one thing, the battery life certainly isn’t spectacular. It was very easy to get through a day without having to charge last year’s iPhone 7 Plus since it had a 2,915 mAH battery rather than the 2,716 mAH battery on the iPhone X. The only time the iPhone X gets over 15 hours of use without being charged is when it is being used casually. But why would someone pay over $1000 for a phone and only use it casually?

The iPhone X doesn’t have a Home button. Daryl Deino

The other bothersome thing is the lack of the Home button. It seemed “cool” at first, but now, it is downright annoying. It seems like an “extra task” to have to swipe up from the bottom of the screen to switch tasks or close an app. Perhaps it will feel more natural in the future, but it certainly doesn’t now. BGR discusses ways to add a virtual Home button to the iPhone X, but there’s nothing like the real thing.

Then, there are the many apps that still aren’t compatible with the iPhone X. Google’s Chrome browser is very jittery on the iPhone X, and when you scroll on some pages, it often takes you back to the top of the page. Then, there is Hulu, which you still can’t watch in full-screen after a month. Hulu released a full-screen app for the Note 8 within a week of its release. So, what’s taking them so long?

This author is still satisfied with his iPhone purchase, although there is no reason to jump for joy. And using a laptop to play mobile Hulu videos and surf the internet rather than the iPhone has been a bit of an inconvenience. Still, besides the Galaxy Note 8, the iPhone 8 is the best smartphone purchase one can make today.