MLB Trade Rumors: Jose Abreu Is A Perfect Target For Boston Red Sox [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Jose Abreu has been one of the faces of the Chicago White Sox for the past four seasons, but his time with the franchise could be coming to an end. He has been mentioned in trade rumors early on this season, mostly associated with the Boston Red Sox at this point in time.

Boston is looking to make a big addition or two this offseason. After being bounced by the Houston Astros in the postseason last year, the Red Sox feel that they can get back into championship contention in 2018. Abreu would certainly help them accomplish that goal.

Last season with the White Sox, Abreu had yet another solid all-around season. He compiled a.304 batting average to go along with 33 home runs and 102 RBI’s. Those numbers would be an ideal fit in Boston’s lineup.

It has become obvious that the Red Sox would like to add a big name to their lineup. According to a report from WEEI, the Red Sox also looked into acquiring Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins. At this point in time, however, Stanton does not appear interested in a trade that sends him to the Red Sox.

Abreu may not be the type of slugger that Stanton is, but he would certainly be a big enough addition for Boston to help them make a run at winning the American League next season.

Full story: The #RedSox are reportedly in active trade talks with the White Sox for first baseman Jose Abreu https://t.co/llcApT53Xp — 98.5 The Sports Hub (@985TheSportsHub) November 29, 2017

There is no telling what the White Sox would want in return for Abreu. Boston has a lot of talent in their farm system and could certainly afford whatever price tag Chicago has for their star first baseman. That being said, Boston will not overpay to acquire Abreu.

Looking at the free agency market, there are a couple big names that Boston could look to sign. Eric Hosmer might be a target, although he hasn’t been mentioned too much when linked to Boston. J.D. Martinez is another high-caliber free agent and Boston has been linked to him.

Acquiring Abreu would put an end to any Hosmer-to-Boston speculation. Hosmer is an extremely talented first baseman, but the contract he is looking for might eliminate the Red Sox.

Needless to say, it will be interesting to see what the Red Sox end up doing this offseason. They could use a player like Abreu in their lineup and it wouldn’t be shocking to see them get something done with the White Sox. Abreu likely wouldn’t mind playing for a World Series contender either.

Expect to hear the Abreu to Boston rumors continue in the coming weeks. Boston has plenty of options, but Abreu certainly looks like a perfect fit.