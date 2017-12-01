President Trump Admits His North Korea-China Strategy Failed, Now Russia Is Preparing For War [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Alan Ewart and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that China holds the key to defusing tensions between the U.S. and North Korea. As Trump returned from his 12-day tour around Asia, he made much of the fact that he had persuaded China’s leader, Xi Jinping, to send an envoy to North Korea. China is North Korea’s only real ally and its major trading partner, so if Kim Jong-un was open to listening to anyone, it would be China.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, President Trump’s strategy failed at the first hurdle. Kim Jong-un refused to even meet with the Chinese envoy, and as we saw earlier this week, North Korea’s response was to carry out a new missile test. In a remarkable act of defiance, North Korea claims that the new Hwasong-15 missile is capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to any city on the U.S. mainland.

It has taken President Trump a full week to acknowledge that the Chinese mission to North Korea has failed. Trump used Twitter to announce that the Chinese envoy “who just returned from North Korea, seems to have had no impact on ‘Little Rocket Man’.” It would seem that with the failure of China’s efforts to bring North Korea to heel, Trump has decided that the best way forward is to hurl childish insults at Kim Jong-un.

The Chinese Envoy, who just returned from North Korea, seems to have had no impact on Little Rocket Man. Hard to believe his people, and the military, put up with living in such horrible conditions. Russia and China condemned the launch. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2017

Other than playing to the most base instincts of some of his supporters, it is difficult to comprehend what Donald Trump hopes to achieve with these insults. Let’s remember that earlier this week, CNN was reporting that both Senator Lindsey Graham and Secretary of Defence, James Mattis, were indicating that the U.S. was “headed for war” with North Korea.

If you have any doubts as to the serious nature of the consequences of war with North Korea, a letter from the Joint Chiefs of Staff makes sobering reading. In their response from Congressman Ted W. Lieu, the Joint Chiefs of Staff claimed that they believe that North Korea will respond to any military action against them by using nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons. Seoul, the capital of South Korea, a city of 25 million people, is just 35 miles from the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea.

The Joint Chiefs also indicate that “the only way to locate and destroy, with complete certainty, all components of North Korea’s nuclear weapons program is a ground invasion.”

It is widely feared that a war between the U.S. and North Korea could be the spark that ignites World War 3. There are major Chinese cities within 100 miles of Seoul, well within the fallout spread for nuclear weapons. No one wants to see China dragged into a global conflict.

President Trump has also pointed out the important role that Russia has to play in solving the North Korea crisis. Well, according to Newsweek Russia is preparing to go to war. Russia’s Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev confirmed earlier today that Russia is “assessing and preparing” for the outbreak of war.

Russia has been carrying out large-scale military exercises in its Primorye region, which shares a land border with North Korea. Both Russia and China favor the U.S. and North Korea agreeing a “freeze for freeze” deal, which would at least create a breathing space for diplomatic negotiations. President Trump has ruled out such a deal, saying that he will accept nothing short of complete disarmament by North Korea.

With Neither Trump or Kim Jong-un willing to give an inch, a war between the U.S. and North Korea looks like a real and present danger.