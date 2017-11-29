Denver Broncos: Kirk Cousins Makes Perfect Long-Term Sense [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Kirk Cousins is slated to hit open free agency following the 2017 NFL season and is expected to receive quite a bit of interest from a long list of teams. Obviously, the Washington Redskins would like to retain their franchise quarterback, but that is far from being a sure thing at this point in time.

Looking ahead at the offseason, there is one team in particular that looks like a perfect fit long-term for Cousins.

John Elway and the Denver Broncos are in obvious need of a quarterback upgrade. They have gone through three different starting quarterbacks this season. Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler, and Paxton Lynch have all had issues, and trusting any of them long-term does not seem like a wise decision for the Broncos at this point in time.

Pursuing Cousins certainly appears to be an ideal long-term scenario for the Broncos, and they have had success with signing veteran quarterbacks in the past.

Peyton Manning was the last big signing for the Broncos and he worked out very well. Cousins is not close to the quarterback that Manning was, but he is still one of the most dangerous arms in the NFL right now. He would be a huge upgrade over the three quarterbacks that Denver has used this season and would give the Broncos a much better chance at winning another title.

Is there a QB in the league doing more with less than @KirkCousins8?@DanHellie doesn't think so. pic.twitter.com/b6Lh41F5g7 — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) November 20, 2017

Throughout the 2017 season thus far with the Redskins, Cousins has completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 3,038 yards, 19 touchdowns, and six interceptions, according to ESPN. He has cut down on his turnover problem and looks like a much better leader than he has been in years past.

Washington signed Terrelle Pryor hoping that he would become a legitimate No. 1 target for the Redskins. That has not been the case this season, which has left Jamison Crowder, Josh Doctson, and Ryan Grant as Cousins’ top targets.

If Cousins were to sign with the Broncos, he would immediately have an upgrade at the wide receiver position. He would have Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders as his top two targets. Cody Latimer is coming into his own, and Denver also has a solid running game with C.J. Anderson leading the way.

Denver would immediately become a Super Bowl contender once again with a quarterback like Cousins running the show.

At this point, there is no telling what kind of contract Cousins will be looking for. It isn’t going to be cheap to sign him, but the Broncos cannot afford to allow money to keep them from signing a legitimate franchise quarterback.

Outside of the Broncos and Redskins, there will be a few other teams interested in signing Cousins. Among those teams could be the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Miami Dolphins. All three of those teams could be intriguing landing spots for Cousins, although the Browns seem like the least likely of all potential suitors.

Expect to see the Broncos register interest in Cousins immediately following the 2017 season. They know that they need a quarterback to get back into championship contention and very few quarterbacks with the talent that Cousins possesses are available.

Cousins may end up re-signing with the Redskins, but the Broncos are going to be tough for him to turn down.