Green Bay Packers: Bold Predictions For Must-Win Matchup Vs. Buccaneers [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Brett Hundley and the Green Bay Packers are fresh off of a heartbreaking 31-28 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12. It was a tough loss, but there were positive signs of improvement. Being able to hang with one of the hottest teams in football was a big step in the right direction for the Packers.

Ever since Aaron Rodgers went down with a broken collarbone, the Packers have struggled. Hundley had not looked like the type of quarterback that can keep them in the playoff race, but that changed last week against the Steelers.

As ESPN statistics show, Hundley completed 17 of his 26 pass attempts for 245 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. It was by far the best game that he has had since taking over the starting quarterback job.

Green Bay is hoping to have Rodgers return in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers. Before that happens, however, the Packers will need to win two games in order to stay in the playoff race. First up on the schedule is the Tampa Buccaneers this week in a must-win matchup.

All of that being said, what bold predictions can be made for the Packers heading into their Week 13 game against the Buccaneers?

Brett Hundley after #GBvsPIT: I love my teammates. I've had so much support from them. That's why it hurts. I’m just trying to make sure we have an opportunity to win & that I play my best for them. pic.twitter.com/1VGcDFD9nl — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 27, 2017

Brett Hundley Will Come Through with Another Huge Game

If the Packers want to pick up a big win against Tampa Bay, they need Hundley to have another strong game. He will do just that against the struggling Buccaneers’ defense. Hundley will throw for another 200 yards and will throw three touchdowns without an interception throughout the game.

Green Bay Records 100 Rushing Yards

Whether the Packers start Jamaal Williams or Ty Montgomery at running back, they will get good production on the ground. Williams has been solid since taking over the starting job and there is no denying Montgomery’s potential. Green Bay will take a lot of pressure off of Hundley with a big game on the ground.

The Defense Will Force Three More Turnovers

Last week, the Packers’ defense was able to force three turnovers against one of the best offenses in the NFL. Going up against the Buccaneers will be an easier task and will result in three more turnovers. They will still give up some points, but the takeaways will give them an excellent opportunity to pick up a win.

Jordy Nelson Finally Gets Involved

To say that Jordy Nelson has struggled to get in the game with Hundley at quarterback is an understatement. He has been an absolute non-factor for the Packers over the last five games. That will change this week with at least 100 receiving yards and a touchdown.

This is the first time #Packers WR Jordy Nelson has been held under 40 yards receiving in five straight games since 2009. Last five games: 13 catches, 103 yards, 0 TDs. — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) November 28, 2017

Green Bay Will Come Through in a Must-Win Situation

Finally, the Packers will find a way to remain in playoff contention with a huge win over the Buccaneers. It won’t be an easy win, but they will get the job done to move to 6-6 on the season. A big win this week will move the Packers one step closer to Rodgers returning for a postseason push.