WWE Rumors: Best Women’s ‘Royal Rumble 2018’ Match Outcomes [Opinion]

There have been lingering WWE rumors that a women’s Royal Rumble 2018 match will take place in January, giving the women’s roster a chance to make history. With the recent call-ups from NXT, along with the debut of Asuka, and return of Paige, WWE has plenty of talent to draw upon for this sort of match. There’s also the possibilities of other NXT women’s roster members and several mixed martial arts stars joining the fray. If WWE books a first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match properly, they could really set the stage for a great future pay-per-view match at WrestleMania 34 as well.

Over the past few weeks, WWE has debuted several new women’s trios on both the Raw and SmackDown Live programs. One of these stables is led by the returning Paige, as she brought NXT’s Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville with her to wreak havoc on the Raw roster. Over on SmackDown Live, a trio of Liv Tyler, Sarah Morgan, and Ruby Riott has come onto the scene straight from the NXT roster. Both of these new women’s stables have shown they mean business by attacking the other women during matches and leaving a path of destruction in their wake.

Another superstar who has been all business and has continued her success on the main roster is Asuka. Ever since joining Raw as a free agent from NXT, Asuka has continued to add wins to her record streak. She was even the sole survivor at the Survivor Series 5-on-5 women’s match before these vicious women’s trios debuted. So far it seems Asuka is being pushed towards an eventual WWE Women’s Championship match, and a Royal Rumble win would give her just that.

The smartest way to book her in a Rumble match would be for the two women’s stables to each try their best to gang up and eliminate the dominant Asuka. However, she would manage to overcome their attacks. It could come down to Asuka, Paige, and Ruby Riott, or Sonya Deville, but in the end, the sole survivor from Team Raw would be the sole survivor of the Royal Rumble. That would grant her the opportunity to head to WrestleMania 34 and face whomever the Raw women’s championship is at the time. WWE might even opt to have “The Empress” choose to face Charlotte Flair for SmackDown‘s title.

The other ideal booking would involve giving UFC star Ronda Rousey the major push towards a championship match against Charlotte Flair. A Rousey vs. Flair match would gain plenty of spotlight for the WWE, WrestleMania, and the women’s division. Rousey could be booked in the same way as Asuka, where she is not only fighting off the two women’s stables from Raw and SmackDown Live, but also Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Becky Lynch, all of whom are part of Charlotte’s “Four Horsewomen” stable. In a match where tossing opponents out of the ring is the main goal, it would seem suited for Rousey who hasn’t had the level of match training as other superstars.

Still, there has yet to be any official confirmation that a women’s RoyalRumble match will happen. If it does, WWE will have a major opportunity to make history this coming January. Not only would this be the first-ever edition of the match for the women, but the victory would go to a newer superstar on the main roster scene. Asuka and Ronda Rousey each make perfect sense for the win and the WrestleMania 34 spotlight to carry the women’s revolution to new heights.

