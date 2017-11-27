Lena Dunham’s Tumble From Grace Highlights the Hypocrisy of Social Justice Warriors [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Rachel Miselman and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The word ‘controversial’ has long defined Lena Dunham. It was part of her brand, however. Certainly, the media and her many fans celebrated her willingness to push boundaries. Her detractors viewed her in a different light though. They questioned her sense of propriety. Equally, Dunham’s critics saw her commitment to social justice as being an extended public relations exercise. Still and all, as wide as the schism had been between the standpoints of the two groups, it has been considerably narrowed after Dunham offered a very public show of support for “Girls” writer Murray Miller after actress Aurora Perrineau filed a complaint against him for sexual assault. Although she swiftly retracted her declaration, the damage had been done. Dunham’s fall from grace was complete.

Many heralded Dunham’s “Girls” as fresh and original. Fans defended the show from criticism by arguing that it provided a realistic snapshot of millennial women. Further, according to them, the program’s nudity lent it a certain amount of grittiness and authenticity. Another issue for some was the lack of diversity on the show. Interestingly and paradoxically, Dunham condemned Hollywood for its dearth of opportunities for people of color. For this, she was branded a hypocrite. Nonetheless, some, including critic Maureen Ryan, still defended her.

Nevertheless, this was not the first instance of Dunham’s hypocritical conduct. Her image as a social justice warrior was thrown into question with a piece in the “New Yorker.” In this piece, she made a comparison between her Jewish boyfriend and a dog.The magazine promoted the piece.

“Bald men trigger a primal fear in him.” Dog or Jewish Boyfriend? A quiz by @lenadunham http://t.co/x1ivia0GaC pic.twitter.com/XTIxzHPRoh — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) March 24, 2015

David Remnick, the magazine’s editor-in-chief, brushed aside any disapproval. Further, he even addressed ADL National Chairman Abraham Foxman’s dismay over the piece. He referred to Lena Dunham as a “comic voice.” He also stated that Foxman was actually “howling in the wrong direction” in light of all of the hatred in the world.

So, Lena was continually excused for her comments and actions that ran counter to her self-styled role as a warrior for social justice; equally disappointing was the pass that she received from her fans and associates until her aforementioned show of support for Murray Miller. Indeed, Zinzi Clemmons, who stepped away from her position from Dunham’s feminist newsletter, “Lenny” following this incident, cannot claim any moral high ground either despite cloaking herself in self-righteousness on social media.

