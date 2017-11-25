Madonna, Elton John, and Beyonce Are Hypocrites For Supporting Eminem [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Daryl Deino and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Eminem (aka Marshall Mathers) may not be the most awful person in the world according to many who have worked with him, but his lyrics have been consistently homophobic and misogynistic. Who can forget his 2013 song “Rap God,” where he slurs, “You fags think it’s all a game”?

Then, there’s the phrase “All you lil’ faggots can suck it/No homo, but I’ma stick it to ’em like refrigerator magnets,” in his 2010 hit “Roman’s Revenge.” But those are some of the nicer lyrics Eminem has written when it comes to the LGBT community. And his homophobia isn’t even half as bad as his misogyny.

“Snatch the bi**h out her car through the window, she screamin’/I body slam her onto the cement, until the concrete gave and created a sinkhole/Bury this stink ho in it, then paid to have the street re-paved.”

These lyrics are from his 2013 hit “Love Game.” It’s one of the more innocent tracks in his career where he violently degrades women. But no matter how much he berates women or people in the LGBT community, Eminem surprisingly has some high-profile fans.

Madonna was a major force in LGBT acceptance, and anybody who denies this is either a millennial who doesn’t have an “app” to understand the crucial role she played in the 1980s and 1990s or just someone who is blind by their dislike of her. But in the case of Eminem, she’s also a major hypocrite.

“Since when is offensive language a reason for being unpopular? I like the fact that Eminem is brash and angry and politically incorrect. At least he has an opinion. He’s stirring things up, he’s provoking a discussion, he’s making people’s blood boil,” Madonna is quoted as saying in an MTV article back in 2001, adding that Eminem was just reflecting society at that point.

Perhaps Madonna was being negatively influenced by her ex, Guy Richie, who — according to some reports — wasn’t exactly a friend of Dorothy’s at the time. It was revealed that Eminem turned down Madonna for a collaboration a couple years later. It would be interesting to hear what Madonna would have to say about Eminem these days.

Elton John’s support of Eminem isn’t as baffling as Madonna’s since the “I’m Still Standing” singer has always been a hypocrite of sorts. Elton seems to jump on any bandwagon to make himself try to appear relevant with the kiddies no matter how ridiculous it makes him look.

According to the Los Angeles Times back in 2001, Elton John indicated that Eminem’s homophobic and misogynistic lyrics were just “humor.” Never missing an opportunity to attach himself to somebody more relevant, Elton John performed with Eminem at the Grammy Awards in 2001.

Beyonce, who has collaborated with Eminem on his new flop single “Walk on Water,” can’t be accused of being as much of a hypocrite as Elton John or Madonna when it comes to the rapper. Beyonce has never claimed herself to be a major LGBT rights advocate, although she has definitely taken a stance on issues. However, Bey has often claimed to be a feminist. And it’s baffling why she would have agreed to sing with Eminem. She’s obviously being used for relevance, and the fact that a woman who dances in front of a sign that reads “feminist” would duet with a man who uses violent lyrics to describe women remains a mystery.

Perhaps all the support for Eminem comes down to one thing — $$$. Madonna was still the pop world’s biggest star in the early 2000’s, and she probably thought that jumping on the Eminem bandwagon would keep her in that position for years to come. Unfortunately, Eminem’s influence caused the Queen of Pop to make an absolute mockery out of herself rapping on the song “American Life” in 2003. Since then, we’ve barely heard Madonna mention Eminem.

Unfortunately, Elton John is still singing the praises of the homophobic and misogynist rapper. According to the Huffington Post, Elton John, earlier this year, claimed that Eminem was never homophobic. Sure, Elton — and David Duke was never racist, right?

As for Beyonce, let’s hope she distances herself from her latest duet. After all, the public already has. If not, there is hope — at least in some fantasy world — that Beyonce will get together with Madonna and Elton, and they will all denounce their previous associations with Eminem.

[Featured Image by Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images]