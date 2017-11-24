Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers’ Absence Proves He Is The Real MVP [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Aaron Rodgers is the best quarterback in the NFL. That is not an argument many people will go against, especially after the struggles the Green Bay Packers have gone through since he went down with a broken collarbone earlier this season. Green Bay is just 1-4 since Rodgers went down.

In the first five games of the season, Rodgers had the Packers looking like a serious Super Bowl contender. They were 4-1 with big wins over the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys, who were also near full strength at the time.

Brett Hundley has taken over the Packers’ starting quarterback role. He has not shown the type of progression that Mike McCarthy and the Green Bay coaching staff were expecting from him. In fact, he has actually shown signs of regression in some areas of his game.

Green Bay has started Hundley in four games and played him for a good chunk of the Minnesota Vikings’ game after Rodgers’ injury. Hundley has completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 940 yards, two touchdowns, and seven interceptions, according to ESPN statistics. Last week against the Baltimore Ravens, the Packers were shut out 23-0 and Hundley turned the football over four times.

Now that the Packers are in free-fall, Rodgers’ absence is starting to prove that he is indeed the real MVP.

Aaron Rodgers doing some rehab work. #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/zZBd8fZU2G — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 15, 2017

Carson Wentz and Tom Brady appear to be in a two-man race for the NFL’s MVP award. They have both had huge seasons, with many giving the edge to Wentz. Rodgers will not be in the final MVP consideration, but when it comes to actually being the “most valuable” player to his franchise, there is no question that Rodgers is the No. 1 option for that title.

Rodgers completed 66.3 percent of his pass attempts this season before his injury, throwing for 1,385 yards, 13 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. He also led a classic game-winning drive in the closing minutes of the Packers’ win over the Cowboys.

Without Rodgers, the Packers have gone from one of the elite teams in the NFC to out of the playoff picture. They have gone from one of the league’s most dynamic offenses to a team that no defense is scared of facing.

Jordy Nelson has gone from being one of the top wide receivers in the league to being an afterthought.

Green Bay cannot be pleased with the performance of their team without Rodgers on the field. It is a sobering reminder of just how little talent the Packers have put around Rodgers. Throughout his entire career in Green Bay, Rodgers has been the one piece that has powered the Packers to being title contenders nearly every single season.

There is a reason that the Packers have only won one Super Bowl with the best quarterback in football under center.

Rodgers may not be talked about in the same conversation as Brady and Wentz this season, but he certainly should be. Whether he returns in Week 15 or not, Rodgers’ absence has shown that he is without question the most valuable player in the NFL.

[Featured Image by Stacy Revere/Getty Images]