‘Dragon Ball Super’ Spoilers: Third Ultra Instinct Triggers Son Goku’s Limit-Breaker Transformation [Opinion]

Son Goku’s Ultra Instinct is currently the main attraction in Dragon Ball Super Tournament of Power. With the help of the technique popular among the gods, Universe 7’s strongest fighter put himself on the level of Jiren The Grey, the mortal who is stronger than Universe 11’s God of Destruction Belmod. This also enables him to defeat and eliminate Universe 6’s super warrior Kefla.

However, Ultra Instinct is taking a huge toll on Son Goku’s body. The technique, which only lasts for a short period of time, requires him to use all of his energy. After using it, Son Goku loses all his strength and becomes a vulnerable target for the enemies.

When Jiren defeated Son Goku, Frieza gave him a portion of his energy so he can at least move his body. Despite not recovering his full strength, Son Goku still chose to fight Kale and Caulifla of Universe 6. During his battle against the female Saiyans, it’s very noticeable how he recovered his stamina while fighting. He managed to transform into Super Saiyan until he’s already able to use Ultra Instinct.

When he ran out of energy for the second time, Dragon Ball Super Episode 117 spoilers suggest that Son Goku will become the main target of Ribrianne and the remaining fighters of Universe 2. Fortunately, Android 17 and 18 will come to save him from being eliminated. In the leaked information for Dragon Ball Super Episode 118, Son Goku will manage to eliminate Zarbuto and some of his comrades using Kamehameha.

His ability to fire a powerful Ki blasts hints that he already recovers plenty of stamina in a very short period of time. With 17 minutes left in the Tournament of Power, Dragon Ball Super fans won’t need to wait longer to see Son Goku achieve Ultra Instinct for the third time. According to Otakukart.com, third Ultra Instinct is expected to feature Son Goku with a torn shirt like the one showed in the posters.

However, there is a possibility that the third Ultra Instinct will trigger Son Goku’s new transformation which can be called the Limit-Breaker transformation. Now that Jiren returns to action, it makes sense for Son Goku to have a new transformation. As the name suggests, Limit-Breaker transformation will enable Son Goku to use Ultra Instinct whenever he wants without time limit.

This will undeniably be a huge revelation in Dragon Ball Super Tournament of Power. It will also disappoint fans who are hoping Ultra Instinct Vegito will be the one saving Universe 7. So far, it remains unknown what episode Son Goku’s third Ultra Instinct and Limit-Breaker transformation will happen. However, it’s expected to mark the nearing end of the Universal Survival Saga.

Dragon Ball Super airs every Sunday morning in Japan. The anime is available in the West through streaming services such as FunimationNow and Crunchyroll.

