Marvel’s Runaways: Why Hulu Should Give Alex Wilder Powers He Didn’t Have In Comics [Opinion]

Hulu has taken a step in the right direction with Marvel’s Runaways. While Marvel has flooded TV screen’s with successful shows on Netflix like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and The Punisher, it was time another streaming service put their hat in the ring.

Marvel took a different approach with the Runaways by introducing kids rather than the older heroes we’re used to seeing on the small screen. While shows like The Gifted are dealing with a few kids with powers, Runaways has made them their main focus. In the first three episodes, there was a lack of superpowers, instead, Runaways decided to tell the audience a story before giving fans what they want.

Up until the show’s release, I wasn’t aware there was a comic based on these characters. Afer watching, I decided to do a little digging to see which kid possessed what power and noticed that one, Alex Wilder is without. But here is the interesting thing about moving from comic pages to the screen– perceptions can change with a stroke of a pen.

While each member brings something vital to the team in terms of powers, Alex uses his brain to lead the Runaways. But, what if the writers decided to go another route with his character?

Alex is the leader of the group but how effective of a leader can he be with just making suggestions while Karolina Dean, Gertrude Yorkes, Nico Minoru, Molly Hernandez, and Chase Stein can do amazing things? This is where a change might be made. And, with the show only three episodes in and no real explanation for their powers, it makes sense.

But what powers should Alex have?

Here’s the thing when it comes to Alex. He’s the brains of the team and since he had no real powers in the comics, just give him something small that’s team-related. There’s no need to make him some trained ninja like Daredevil or invincible like Luke Cage but give him the power of a nerd. Make him telepathic. I chose that one so he can talk to the other Runaways. With his parents possibly as the leaders of Pride, he would have firsthand information about anything going on. When he finds out, Alex can speak to the team, however, that connection is his only, meaning, no one else can use that to talk to anyone other than Alex. As the leader, being telepathic is his special connection with the rest of the team.

Three episodes in and Marvel’s Runaways has already become one of my favorite shows this year. What was done right was the storytelling of each character and how the writers gave POV’s from both the parents and the kids. There was no need to open the show with the kids walking to school with fistigons or arms glowing in science class. Each episode was laid out just right while leaving us in suspense.

But, the only thing missing according to ScreenRant is Alex’s powers.

