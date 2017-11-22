‘Poldark’ Season 3 Finale: Burning Questions And Season 4 [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Britt Lawrence and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Caution: The following article contains spoilers for Poldark Season 3, Episode 8 on PBS Masterpiece.

Are you still recovering from the Season 3 finale of Poldark? If so, you probably have a few questions regarding some of the episode’s major developments.

Let’s dig into everything that happened from Demelza’s affair to Ross’ career change. Here are four major questions regarding Poldark as it moves towards Season 4 and one of them has already been answered.

#1: How is Ross running for political office going to help his frail marriage in Season 4?

At the end of Poldark Season 3, Ross (Aidan Turner) realizes he needs to assume political power, in order to stop long-time nemesis George Warleggan (Jack Farthing). Ross definitely has his priorities straight. Insert sarcasm here. His wife spends the day with another man and running for office is the epiphany he has for his life?

With Ross perusing an office that will physically distance himself from his family, yet again, how will his and Demelza’s marriage mend in Season 4? Perhaps, she and the children will join him.

#2: Did Demelza actually sleep with Lt. Armitage?

As a Ross and Demelza fan, you want to hold on to any shred of hope you can at this point. Since we never see what actually happens between Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) and Hugh (Josh Whitehouse), is it possible to hope that nothing did? In a series that typically lets intimate encounters occur off-screen, it is reasonable to assume Demelza and Hugh’s interaction occurred no differently.

Back in August, when Poldark Season 3 originally finished airing in the U.K., Radio Times interviewed Poldark showrunner Debbie Horsfield, who confirmed that something of an intimate nature did occur between Demelza and Hugh. It’s a confirmation that serves another crushing blow to Ross and Demelza’s marriage, and this brings us to our next question.

#3: Was Demelza cheating on Ross, within her character?

Before his death, Francis Poldark and Demelza shared a touching scene, wherein he commented on Demelza’s loyalty to Ross with an impressive awe. Fast forward to Season 3 and Demelza has cheated on an unfaithful Ross with a man she barely knows. Demelza has always been portrayed as a loyal person, and while she is no pushover, she is certainly not a cheater.

If she was, and she wanted a fresh start with a new man, she could have left Ross in Season 2. Learning that Ross enjoyed another secret rendezvous and a kiss with Elizabeth (Heida Reed) seemed to be what pushed her over the edge this season. Not to mention, Ross’ rather blasé reaction to her anger at finding out.

It is almost as if Ross wanted Demelza to cheat so he could even the playing field and try to remove Demelza’s moral high ground in their marriage. At least, he embraced her in their bed, and held her as the third season ended. Will Demelza return to her normal self in Season 4, or will she be the shadow of herself, she was in Season 3?

#4: Will PBS Masterpiece viewers have to deal with another major lag between seasons?

This is more of a rhetorical question. At this time, Radio Times is reporting that Season 4 will premiere in the U.K. during the summer of 2018. There is no mention made about when it will premiere on PBS Masterpiece.

One can hope that the gap between broadcasts will not be as severe as it was with Season 3. It made it next to impossible for PBS viewers to avoid spoilers and Poldark fans, no matter where they are tuning in from, should be able to enjoy the series as close together as possible so they converse about the series, without giving anything away.

Poldark Season 4 should premiere on PBS Masterpiece at some point in 2018.

[Featured Image by Robert Viglasky/Mammoth Screen for BBC and MASTERPIECE]