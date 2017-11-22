Boston Red Sox: Potential Underrated Free Agency Targets [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Looking ahead at the upcoming MLB free agency period, there are quite a few high-profile names available. It is expected to be one of the busiest offseasons that baseball has seen in recent history, with quite a few big names expected to change teams and a few superstar players available in trade discussions as well.

As of right now, the Boston Red Sox appear to be interested in making some big moves this season. They were a serious contender in the American League last season but were sent home by the Houston Astros last year in the NLDS. Now, the Red Sox are looking to make some moves to overcome teams like the Astros and Cleveland Indians.

ESPN has mentioned that the Red Sox should get involved in the Giancarlo Stanton trade discussions. There have also been rumblings that Boston could pursue players like Eric Hosmer, Carlos Santana, and J.D. Martinez in free agency.

All of those players would be huge additions for the Red Sox. They are likely to make a big move or two, but the underrated free agents that they could target might be just as important for their World Series chances next season.

All of that being said, which underrated free agents could the Red Sox consider pursuing this offseason?

My source tells me that while Giancarlo Stanton's preference is the LA Dodgers. His advisers are pushing for the #RedSox. Saying it would be huge for marketing/off field opportunities and it would be big for baseball. Stanton vs Judge in the AL East 19 times a season. pic.twitter.com/tpaPmQoeZE — Joe Kayata (@NBC10_Joe) November 15, 2017

Jose Bautista, Outfielder

Some may not view Jose Bautista as an “underrated” target, but after the rough season that he had last year he certainly qualifies. Boston doesn’t necessarily need another outfielder or DH, but Bautista would bring a nice power addition to the lineup. He did not play like the superstar version of himself last year, but there is a chance with the right situation he could still be a threat in the lineup.

Jonathan Lucroy, Catcher

Just a couple short years ago, Jonathan Lucroy was an incredibly coveted catcher. He finished the 2017 season with a .265 batting average to go along with six home runs and 40 RBIs. Lucroy may never get back to being a star, but the Red Sox could use an upgrade at the catcher position and Lucroy could be a huge pickup.

Tommy Hunter, Relief Pitcher

It would not be surprising to see the Red Sox try to beef up their bullpen a bit this offseason. Tommy Hunter is a bit of a risky signing due to his inconsistent history, but in the 58.7 innings that he pitched in 2017, he recorded a 2.61 ERA. Hunter may not be an ideal target for the Red Sox, but he is a low-cost option that could turn out as a steal.

Doug Fister, Starting Pitcher

Would re-signing Doug Fister really be that far-fetched for the Red Sox? Absolutely not. Fister’s final numbers may not look impressive, but he had some quality starts for Boston and would be cheap to bring back on a one-year contract.

Expect to see the Red Sox look to make some big moves this offseason. Whether that big move is Stanton or another high-profile free agent, the Red Sox are a top-notch landing spot. Big names may be the most interesting to think about, but Boston’s underrated targets could be just as big when it comes to contending for a championship.

[Featured Image by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images]