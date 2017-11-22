New York Yankees: Potential Underrated Free Agency Targets [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The New York Yankees are heading into the MLB offseason looking to make a move or two to boost their chances in a very competitive American League. They were able to make it to the NLCS last season, which was a major surprise, but still chose to fire manager Joe Girardi after the season, as ESPN reported. Now, the Yankees are searching for a new manager and scouring the free agent market for names that they should target.

Obviously, the Yankees will likely look to re-sign C.C. Sabathia after his impressive season in 2017. He was a key piece of their rotation and provided veteran leadership for the young team. Masahiro Tanaka also opted to stay with the Yankees, which was big for New York.

Looking at the current list of free agents, there are some big names that the Yankees could target. Among those names are Jake Arrieta, Eric Hosmer, and Yu Darvish, but there will be a lot of teams lining up to pitch offers at all three of those players.

If the Yankees want to compete for a World Series next season, signing an underrated free agent or two could be key. There are quite a few players that could fill voids for the Yankees that are flying below the radar.

All of that being said, which underrated free agents could the New York Yankees pursue this offseason?

Jhoulys Chacin, Starting Pitcher

New York could use another arm at the end of their rotation and Jhoulys Chacin could be a perfect fit. Last season with the San Diego Padres, Chacin finished with 13 wins and 3.89 ERA. He likely won’t cost an arm and a leg and could be a nice piece for the Yankees to finish out their rotation.

Koji Uehara, Relief Pitcher

Koji Uehara did not have an impressive season for the Chicago Cubs last season, but will be a cheap relief option in free agency. He finished the year with a 3.98 ERA in 43 innings pitched. It wasn’t his best season, but Uehara is still capable of eating some innings out of the pen even at 42 years of age.

Brian Duensing, Relief Pitcher

Another underrated reliever in free agency is Brian Duensing, who also played for the Cubs last season. He would provide a solid left-handed option for the Yankees at a reasonable price. Duensing pitched 62.3 innings last season and finished the year with an impressive 2.74 ERA.

Mark Reynolds, Third Base

Finally, Mark Reynolds could make perfect sense for the Yankees to bring back to New York. He would add a lot of pop to their lineup, which he showed last season for the Colorado Rockies with 30 home runs and 97 RBI’s. Reynolds wouldn’t be the Yankees’ first choice at third base, but they could do a lot worse.

Expect to see the Yankees be very aggressive in free agency and in trade talks. New York is just a piece or two away from contending for another World Series appearance and all four of these players could be low-cost additions to help improve their roster.

