Minnesota Vikings: Bold Predictions For Week 12 Vs. Lions [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Minnesota Vikings are fresh off of a huge win over the Los Angeles Rams last week and now have an 8-2 record. They are one of the top teams in the NFC and may very well be the main competition behind the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, the Vikings are preparing for a Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Detroit Lions.

Case Keenum has taken over the starting quarterback job and hasn’t looked back. Teddy Bridgewater is back and ready to play when needed, but at this point in time, it doesn’t appear likely that he will replace Keenum anytime soon.

Detroit, on the other hand, has a 6-4 record and are in the middle of fighting for one of the last playoff spots. Matthew Stafford and the Lions’ offense are capable of putting up big numbers, but the Vikings have a strong defense. It sets the stage for what should be an intriguing and entertaining matchup.

Looking ahead at this week’s matchup, the Vikings are looking to make a big statement. Even with their 8-2 record, there are still quite a few in the media that don’t believe they are a true contender. Heading into Detroit and knocking off the Lions would be yet another reason to view them as Super Bowl contenders.

All of that being said, what bold predictions can be made for the Minnesota Vikings heading into their Week 12 matchup with the Lions?

"It's going to be hard to yank (@casekeenum7) out of there right now.” https://t.co/EK5QyFzsQm pic.twitter.com/as3sOfrxuz — NFL (@NFL) November 21, 2017

Case Keenum Stays Hot, Totals 300 Yards, Three Touchdowns

Minnesota will need Case Keenum to stay hot throughout the remainder of the season. He has turned his career around and will continue doing so this week against the Lions. Keenum will stay hot with 300 passing yards and three touchdowns against an improved Detroit defense.

Minnesota Forces Four Turnovers

There are very few defenses with the playmaking potential that the Vikings’ defense possesses. Going up against Stafford will not be easy, but they will force some key mistakes. Minnesota will force four turnovers throughout the course of the game and will put themselves in a great position to win.

Latavius Murray Records Another 100-Yard Game

Dalvin Cook was a budding star for the Vikings earlier this season, but he went down with a season-ending knee injury, as ESPN reported. Latavius Murray has become the starting running back and had a huge game last week against the Rams. Murray will record another 100-yard game to continue taking pressure off of Keenum.

Minnesota Will Win by at Least 10 Points

Minnesota will take yet another step towards winning the NFC North and being the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. Beating Detroit will also prove to the media that it is time to stop sleeping on the Vikings. They will beat the Lions by at least 10 points and will look in control throughout the majority of the game.

[Featured Image by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images]