A Nation Divided: Is Donald Trump An Idiot Or A Moron? [Opinion]

Two top members of the Trump Administration are at odds and have the nation doing some soul searching over a burning issue.

Is President Donald Trump an idiot or a moron?

It is not the kind of question that ever came up during the Obama Administration or the Bush Administration (or any other administration dating back to George Washington), but then the Trump Administration is not your typical administration.

For the past several weeks, it seemed to be settled. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reportedly said Trump was a moron and set off a firestorm that some sources said almost cost the former Exxon Mobil CEO his job.

On Monday, word surfaced in a Buzzfeed article that Trump’s national security adviser H. R. McMaster called the president “an idiot” during a July dinner at a Washington restaurant with Oracle CEO Safra Catz.

The article said McMaster also called Trump a “dope” and said he had the intelligence of “a kindergartner.”

Though neither has confirmed their somewhat negative assessments of the president, it appears two of the top people on the president’s team think he is either a moron or an idiot.

Judging from an examination of those who have gone on the record, the nation is just as divided as the Trump Cabinet.

Former Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield is firmly in the idiot camp, so to speak. According to People Magazine, Garfield said, “Look who’s in the White House. It’s an idiot celebrity.” He was not referring to Mike Pence.

The latest to claim Trump is an idiot was Mesa, Arizona Mayor John Giles. Giles, in a conversation captured over an open lapel microphone Saturday night, suggested Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, should run against Trump in 2020. After Flake said “if we become the party of Roy Moore and Donald Trump, we are toast,” Giles responded, “Think about how much fun it would be, just to be the foil, you know, and to point out what an idiot this guy is.”

ABC’s late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel does not claim Trump is an idiot, but has indicated the idiot gene exists in the Trump family. A Washington Times article quotes Kimmel’s description of the president’s oldest son. “(Donald Trump Jr.’s) an idiot, let’s just start with that.”

One Hollywood star, Michael Douglas, disputed the negative references to Trump, telling the New York Post, “He’s not an idiot.”

Douglas apparently was not asked whether Trump was a moron.

A New York Times report featured quotes from anonymous sources who said Trump acknowledged there was an idiot in the White House, but it was not him. Trump referred to Attorney General Jeff Sessions as an idiot after he recused himself from the Russia investigation, according to the sources.

Nearly all recent quotes from those going on the record have called Trump an idiot, backing McMaster over Tillerson, but one famous entertainer made it clear he has no doubt that Donald Trump is a moron.

Even before Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in November 2016, “The Boss,” musician Bruce Springsteen, called Trump a moron.

“The republic is under siege by a moron,” Springsteen told Rolling Stone, referring to Trump.

Also waving the moron banner is Nobel Peace Prize winner Beatrice Finn, executive director of the International Congress to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), who lashed out at Trump in a tweet.

“Donald Trump is a moron.”

Trump has denied being a moron, going as far as to challenge Rex Tillerson to take an IQ test, but has yet to make a statement on whether he is an idiot.

[Featured Image by Bullit Marquez/AP Images]