Dallas Cowboys: Bold Predictions For Week 12 Vs. Chargers [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Dallas Cowboys are heading into Week 12 with a 5-5 record and are in a must-win situation. After being blown out each of the last two weeks, the Cowboys are on the outside looking in when it comes to the NFC playoff race. If they fall to 5-6, there is a good chance that they will be unable to claw their way back from it.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ offense has struggled since Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension was upheld. Last week, Prescott only threw for 145 yards, no touchdowns, and three interceptions according to ESPN.

Looking ahead to this week’s game, the Cowboys will have their work cut out for them. Los Angeles is currently 4-6 on the season, but are coming off of a huge 54-24 blowout win over the Buffalo Bills. Philip Rivers will be a handful for a Cowboys’ defense that has struggled against good quarterbacks.

Dallas fans are panicking at this point, but it may not be time to worry. They still have plenty of talent and have a fairly favorable schedule the rest of the season. San Diego is in a must-win situation as well and a loss could knock them all the way out of the playoff chase.

All of that being said, what bold predictions can be made for the Dallas Cowboys this week?

No Zeke – no points.

No Lee – too many points.

Dak Prescott Throws for 250 Yards, Four Touchdowns

Despite the struggles that he has had since Elliott was suspended, Prescott will break out this week against the Chargers. He will throw for 300 yards and four touchdowns and will give his team a good chance to win. Prescott has to step up and carry the Cowboys’ offense, which is a role that he will embrace.

Dallas Sacks Rivers Four Times

If the Cowboys want to have a chance to slow down Rivers and the Chargers’ offense, they will need to find a way to pressure him. Dallas has been extremely inconsistent this season at pressuring the quarterback, but that won’t be the case this week. They will end up with four sacks in the game.

Rivers Throws Three Interceptions

Due to the pressure that he will be facing, Rivers will struggle with turnovers. He will throw three interceptions throughout the course of the game. Dallas isn’t known for their defensive playmaking, but they will find a way to come through in one of the biggest games of the season.

Alfred Morris Totals 125 Yards

Alfred Morris has taken over the starting running back job with Elliott out and has performed well for the Cowboys. He will take his game to the next level this week, racking up 125 yards. Dallas needs the running game to get going to take pressure off of Prescott and Morris will also be a weapon as a receiver out of the backfield.

Dallas Comes Through With a Huge Win

Jason Garrett and the Cowboys know that their playoff chances might very well hinge on this weeks game They will come out looking to make a statement and will be able to do just that. Los Angeles will not be able to keep pace with the Cowboys and Dallas will come out with a huge win and a 6-5 record.

[Featured Image by Tom Pennington/Getty Images]