St. Louis Cardinals: Bold Predictions For The MLB Offseason [Opinion]

The MLB offseason is underway, and there are quite a few rumors beginning to heat up about potential free agent signings and blockbuster trades. It is expected to be a very busy offseason, and the St. Louis Cardinals have already been busy during the first couple of weeks. St. Louis missed the playoffs in 2017 and are not looking to do so again, which means that moves must be made this offseason to improve.

Many thought that the Cardinals should move on from manager Mike Matheney this offseason. That has not happened, and it appears that St. Louis will give him at least one more season to prove himself.

Looking ahead at the free agency and trade markets, there are quite a few big names that could switch teams. St. Louis has plenty of money to work with, and it would not be shocking to see them try to land a couple of them. Getting back to the top of the NL Central with the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers, who are both dangerous threats, will not be an easy task.

It will be interesting to see what the Cardinals try to do this offseason. They have enough pieces in their farm system to make a big trade or two, and they have always been a top-notch free agency destination.

All of that being said, what bold predictions can be made for the Cardinals’ upcoming MLB offseason?

The St. Louis Cardinals reportedly are the latest team to submit a formal trade offer for Giancarlo Stanton.

St. Louis Will Pull Off a Trade for Giancarlo Stanton

According to a report from MLB.com, the Cardinals have officially sent a trade offer to the Miami Marlins for Giancarlo Stanton. He is the best slugger in baseball and would be exactly what the Cardinals’ lineup needs. Stanton isn’t going to be cheap to acquire, but St. Louis will find a way to get a trade done and bring him on board.

Jake Arrieta Will End Up Signing in Free Agency

Last year, the Cardinals were able to lure Dexter Fowler away from the Cubs in free agency. This year, they will snag Jake Arrieta. St. Louis will spend a lot of money to sign Arrieta and acquire Stanton, but it will immediately vault them back into serious contention in the National League.

Brandon Kintzler Signs with the Cardinals

Brandon Kintzlier is one of the most underrated bullpen arms on the free agency market. St. Louis could use some help in the bullpen, which is why they will turn to Kintzler. Some may not view this as a “bold prediction,” but the Cardinals signing Kintzler would be a huge move for them.

Cardinals Will Trade OF Randal Grichuk

Bringing in Stanton will mean that the Cardinals will have to move on from one of their current outfielders. Even if they don’t acquire Stanton, Randal Grichuk could very well be on his way out. St. Louis has a lot of talent at the outfielder positions, and Grichuk is an intriguing trade chip that will garner plenty of interest.

Expect to see the Cardinals be aggressive in trade talks and in free agency this offseason. They are a proud franchise, and sitting out the playoffs was not easy for them last year. St. Louis will do everything they possibly can to be a championship contender in 2018.

