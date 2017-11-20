Green Bay Packers: It’s Time To Give Colin Kaepernick A Chance [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Green Bay Packers had an ideal opportunity to improve to 6-4 and remain firmly in the NFC playoff picture this week, but that did not end up happening. Instead, the Packers ended up being throttled by the Baltimore Ravens by a final score of 23-0. It was a game that called attention to all of the Packers’ main weaknesses, especially at the quarterback position.

Brett Hundley came into the game on a high note after showing flashes of starting potential against the Chicago Bears. Unfortunately, he ended up throwing three interceptions and no touchdowns. He also completed 21 of his 36 pass attempts for 239 yards.

Looking ahead at the remainder of the season, the Packers may have some problems sticking with Hundley. Aaron Rodgers could return in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers as 247 Sports noted, but that will only happen if the Packers are still in playoff contention. At this rate, they will have seen their season ended long before that.

Mike McCarthy made it clear immediately after the injury to Rodgers that he was confident in Hundley and did not see the team signing a veteran quarterback. Now, that must change for the Packers to remain relevant.

LeBron James came out and talked about Kaepernick and believes that his standing on social issues has caused him to be “blackballed” out of the NFL. Whether that is the case or not remains to be seen, but the Packers are an organization that needs a quarterback and could put an end to the off-the-field drama that has followed Kaepernick and the NFL all season long.

Colin Kaepernick has been patiently waiting for a chance to prove that he still belongs in the NFL. There has been a lot of controversy surrounding him, but the Packers cannot afford to go another week without bringing in a legitimate starting quarterback. Kaepernick could be that guy for them.

Rodgers has thrown his support behind Kaepernick already this season, which could come into play. There is also the matter of very few free agent quarterbacks being capable starters.

Last season, Kaepernick was able to play in 12 games for the San Francisco 49ers. He completed 59.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. Kaepernick also rushed for 468 yards and two touchdowns.

Green Bay cannot afford to stick with the version of Hundley that was seen this week. Kaepernick may not be the best starting quarterback, but he has proven that he can make plays and has the game experience needed to lead the Packers’ offense.

Kaepernick would be walking into a situation where he has the best targets that he has had throughout his entire career. Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams, and Randall Cobb make up one of the best wide receiver trios that the league has seen in recent years. There is no guarantee that he would lead the Packers back into the playoff race, but he would certainly have the opportunity to do so and revitalize his career.

Ted Thompson has not been one to make major moves in recent years. That being said, Rodgers isn’t getting any younger and the Packers cannot afford giving up a chance to compete this season in a conference that has not shown much consistency.

"[The Packers] could make one phone call & call Colin Kaepernick. Why throw the whole season away?" — @criscarter80 pic.twitter.com/S5oKroZ5Nr — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) November 9, 2017

Outside of the Philadelphia Eagles, every team in the NFC has major flaws. Green Bay could easily make a deep postseason run if Rodgers is able to make it back late in the season and into the playoffs.

It will be interesting to see if the Packers consider making a change at the quarterback position. McCarthy and company seem committed to going down with Hundley, but Kaepernick should receive some serious consideration. He may have a lot of media baggage attached to him, but he has shown star potential at times throughout his career.

Expect to hear plenty of rumors and bold opinions over the next week surrounding the Packers. Hundley simply hasn’t gotten the job down and the clock is ticking on the Packers’ season.

It’s time for Green Bay to give Kaepernick a chance and make the one move that could potentially save their season.

[Featured Image by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images]